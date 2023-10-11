International
LIVE: Putin, Iraqi PM Join Russian Energy Week's Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/nato-chief-vows-united-response-if-balticconnector-pipeline-leak-proves-to-be-sabotage-1114095390.html
NATO Chief Vows United Response If Balticconnector Pipeline Leak Proves to Be Sabotage
NATO Chief Vows United Response If Balticconnector Pipeline Leak Proves to Be Sabotage
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would give a "united and determined response" if the recent damage to the undersea Balticconnector gas pipeline appears to have been caused deliberately.
2023-10-11T12:41+0000
2023-10-11T12:41+0000
nato
jens stoltenberg
sauli niinisto
brussels
estonia
europe
finland
estonia
gas pipeline
energy crisis in europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
"If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO critical infrastructure, then this will be serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response by NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels. The official also stated that he was working in close contact with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and stressed the need to establish the reasons for the incident. Balticconnector is a 48-mile-long undersea gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. It was shut on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns over a possible gas leak. On Tuesday, Finnish border guards discovered a gas leak. Helsinki believes the damage was most likely caused deliberately.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/norwegian-seismic-monitor-says-recorded-possible-blast-at-balticconnector-gas-link-1114075798.html
brussels
estonia
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline, gas leak
nato, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline, gas leak

NATO Chief Vows United Response If Balticconnector Pipeline Leak Proves to Be Sabotage

12:41 GMT 11.10.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel. / Go to the mediabankПресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга
Пресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel.
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would give a "united and determined response" if the recent damage to the undersea Balticconnector gas pipeline appears to have been caused deliberately.
"If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO critical infrastructure, then this will be serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response by NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
The official also stated that he was working in close contact with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and stressed the need to establish the reasons for the incident.
A picture taken on November 26, 2011 shows a giant wave over the Atlantic Road in Averøy, Norway as the storm Berit struck the Norwegian coast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
Norwegian Seismic Monitor Says Recorded Possible Blast at Balticconnector Gas Link
Yesterday, 18:54 GMT
Balticconnector is a 48-mile-long undersea gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. It was shut on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns over a possible gas leak. On Tuesday, Finnish border guards discovered a gas leak. Helsinki believes the damage was most likely caused deliberately.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала