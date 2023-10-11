https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/nato-chief-vows-united-response-if-balticconnector-pipeline-leak-proves-to-be-sabotage-1114095390.html

NATO Chief Vows United Response If Balticconnector Pipeline Leak Proves to Be Sabotage

NATO Chief Vows United Response If Balticconnector Pipeline Leak Proves to Be Sabotage

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would give a "united and determined response" if the recent damage to the undersea Balticconnector gas pipeline appears to have been caused deliberately.

2023-10-11T12:41+0000

2023-10-11T12:41+0000

2023-10-11T12:41+0000

nato

jens stoltenberg

sauli niinisto

brussels

estonia

europe

finland

estonia

gas pipeline

energy crisis in europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg

"If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO critical infrastructure, then this will be serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response by NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels. The official also stated that he was working in close contact with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and stressed the need to establish the reasons for the incident. Balticconnector is a 48-mile-long undersea gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. It was shut on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns over a possible gas leak. On Tuesday, Finnish border guards discovered a gas leak. Helsinki believes the damage was most likely caused deliberately.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/norwegian-seismic-monitor-says-recorded-possible-blast-at-balticconnector-gas-link-1114075798.html

brussels

estonia

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline, gas leak