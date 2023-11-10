https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/hamas-not-interested-in-keeping-civilians-hostage--erdogan-1114860570.html

Hamas Not Interested in Keeping Civilians Hostage – Erdogan

Hamas Not Interested in Keeping Civilians Hostage – Erdogan

The Hamas movement is not interested in keeping civilian hostages, and a mutual process on freeing Israelis and Palestinians is necessary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

2023-11-10T07:18+0000

2023-11-10T07:18+0000

2023-11-10T07:18+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

israel

hamas

gaza

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108790472_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69839e410d5748966f291722ec5ca9dd.jpg

“On the issue of hostages, Hamas is not interested in holding civilians hostage. On the contrary, there must be a release of Palestinians held by Israel. If we, as Turkiye, intervene, then Israel must immediately release the Palestinians, and on the other hand, the Israelis held by Hamas must be released immediately,” Erdogan told reporters on his way back from Tashkent.Hamas does not have a “determination” to not release hostages, and the movement said that they are ready to free them, Erdogan added.“Of course there are [also] soldiers there [in Hamas’ captivity]. Among these soldiers there are also high ranks. But the lack of principles of Israel, which takes … children hostage, is also obvious. If positive steps are taken, we will take any risk and try to contribute to resolving this issue," Erdogan said.On Humanitarian Convoys to Gaza StripTurkiye has proposed to the United States to increase passage of trucks with humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to 500 per day during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.Earlier this week, Blinken visited Turkiye where he held talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.“Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Turkiye and held discussions with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. During the negotiations, surely, the foreign minister made some proposals. For example, 20-30 trucks pass through Turkiye [to Gaza] every day, as of now. Of course, this is not humanitarian aid. It was proposed to increase this figure to at least 500 trucks. I was told by Hakan Fidan … that he [Blinken] also reacted positively to this,” Erdogan told media.Turkiye aims to open a corridor for the transfer of injured people out of the Gaza Strip and receives positive signals on this issue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added."Our desire here is not only a corridor for humanitarian aid to pass through. We also want to increase pressure on Israel to ensure the transfer of wounded, oppressed Palestinians. Our goal is to ensure the passage of all these people from Gaza to areas where we can provide medical assistance … We have completed preparations for this, some positive signals are coming ... If we can really take them to our hospitals, we will fulfill our humanitarian and Islamic duty,” Erdogan told reporters.On Possibilities of Settlement of the CrisisTurkiye has received some positive signals regarding its diplomatic efforts for the Gaza Strip, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.“There is no such thing as hopelessness. Of course, we have hope [for a ceasefire in Gaza]. We hold these events because we have hope … We seem to be getting some positive signals in our diplomatic attacks,” Erdogan told reporters on his way back from Tashkent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/hamas-political-wing-offered-clemency-for-hostage-release---seymour-hersh-1114766570.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/israels-total-siege-of-gaza-clearly-prohibited-under-international-humanitarian-law-1114453332.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/israels-fight-with-hamas-just-a-pretext-for-ethnic-cleansing-in-gaza---ex-marine-1114845933.html

turkiye

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, israel-gaza crisis, israel-hamas conflict, israel-palestine conflict, israeli crisis, erdogan hamas, hamas hostages, erdogan hostages