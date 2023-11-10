International
Hundreds of Protestors In The Streets of NYC March In Support of Palestine
Hundreds of Protestors In The Streets of NYC March In Support of Palestine
Roughly 1,500 people took part in the protests across New York City, calling for an end to the war in Gaza.
The protestors carried Palestinian flags and demanded freedom for the Palestinian people. Additionally, they held signs with messages like "Palestine Will Be Free." Roughly 1,500 people took part in the protests across New York City, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. The protest followed an event in which students from several schools walked out of class while calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.American supporters of Palestine have called the war a "genocide" against the Palestinian people, and have called for the US government to end its support of Israel. According to a poll from last year, those in the US who are defensive of Palestine tend to be younger, and to be liberal Democrats, while those who show support for the Israeli government tend to be older and lean Republican. Police in NYC are also investigating an increase in bias crimes targeting those in the Jewish community. The number of bias incidents investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force increased by 124% in October, led by a 214% spike in anti-Jewish incidents. The protest proceeded along 42nd Avenue from West to East heading towards New York's Grand Central Station. Furthermore, the demonstrators were escorted by the police, and helicopters hovered in the air.More than 10,818 Palestinians have been killed in the war thus far, with nearly have of those killed being children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.
Hundreds of Protestors In The Streets of NYC March In Support of Palestine

02:20 GMT 10.11.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hundreds of demonstrators on Thursday were marching in support of Palestine along the central streets of New York, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The protestors carried Palestinian flags and demanded freedom for the Palestinian people. Additionally, they held signs with messages like "Palestine Will Be Free."
Roughly 1,500 people took part in the protests across New York City, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. The protest followed an event in which students from several schools walked out of class while calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
American supporters of Palestine have called the war a "genocide" against the Palestinian people, and have called for the US government to end its support of Israel.
According to a poll from last year, those in the US who are defensive of Palestine tend to be younger, and to be liberal Democrats, while those who show support for the Israeli government tend to be older and lean Republican.
Police in NYC are also investigating an increase in bias crimes targeting those in the Jewish community. The number of bias incidents investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force increased by 124% in October, led by a 214% spike in anti-Jewish incidents.
The protest proceeded along 42nd Avenue from West to East heading towards New York's Grand Central Station. Furthermore, the demonstrators were escorted by the police, and helicopters hovered in the air.
More than 10,818 Palestinians have been killed in the war thus far, with nearly have of those killed being children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.
