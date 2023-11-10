International
Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria
Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria
An Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike at al-Tanf garrison in the US-controlled part of southeastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday.
The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given. The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks by those the Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder, described were Iranian proxy groups. The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries, Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries. US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45. The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.
Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria

15:54 GMT 10.11.2023
Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria on November 22, 2017.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike at al-Tanf garrison in the US-controlled part of southeastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday.
The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given.
The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks by those the Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder, described were Iranian proxy groups.
The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries, Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries. US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45.
The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.
