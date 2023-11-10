https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/iraqi-militia-launch-drone-attack-at-us-al-tanf-garrison-in-syria-1114872402.html

Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria

Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria

An Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike at al-Tanf garrison in the US-controlled part of southeastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday.

2023-11-10T15:54+0000

2023-11-10T15:54+0000

2023-11-10T15:54+0000

military

middle east

syria

iraq

al-tanf

us

us military base

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083260552_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_a75bd0e34be2f9c5803320460816181a.jpg

The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given. The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks by those the Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder, described were Iranian proxy groups. The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries, Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries. US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45. The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/more-us-troops-suffer-brain-injuries-as-militias-ramp-up-attacks-on-bases-in-iraq-syria-1114793801.html

syria

iraq

al-tanf

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military base in syria, al-tanf, us military base overseas, iraqi militia, syria, iraq