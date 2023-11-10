https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/iraqi-militia-launch-drone-attack-at-us-al-tanf-garrison-in-syria-1114872402.html
Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria
Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria
An Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike at al-Tanf garrison in the US-controlled part of southeastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday.
2023-11-10T15:54+0000
2023-11-10T15:54+0000
2023-11-10T15:54+0000
military
middle east
syria
iraq
al-tanf
us
us military base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083260552_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_a75bd0e34be2f9c5803320460816181a.jpg
The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given. The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks by those the Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder, described were Iranian proxy groups. The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries, Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries. US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45. The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/more-us-troops-suffer-brain-injuries-as-militias-ramp-up-attacks-on-bases-in-iraq-syria-1114793801.html
syria
iraq
al-tanf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083260552_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6db11d72225d3b6ab2c8efb830728f7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military base in syria, al-tanf, us military base overseas, iraqi militia, syria, iraq
us military base in syria, al-tanf, us military base overseas, iraqi militia, syria, iraq
Iraqi Militia Launch Drone Attack at US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike at al-Tanf garrison in the US-controlled part of southeastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday.
The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given.
The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks
by those the Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder, described were Iranian proxy groups.
The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries
, Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries. US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45.
The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.