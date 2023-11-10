https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/report-us-house-speaker-believes-lawmakers-lack-enough-evidence-to-impeach-biden-1114878833.html
US House Speaker Mike Johnson believes lawmakers lack sufficient evidence to launch official impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, US media reported.
Johnson said earlier this month that lawmakers will "very soon" reach a decision on whether to move forward with the impeachment process. The inquiry was an important due-process step, he said. Earlier this week, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced a number of subpoenas as part of the panel's probe into the Biden family, including against Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's brother, James Biden.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly believes that lawmakers lack sufficient evidence at the moment to launch official impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.
Citing people familiar with Johnson’s statements at a closed-door House Republican meeting, US media reported Friday that Johnson told fellow House Republicans they lack enough evidence at this time to begin impeaching Biden for alleged criminal activity.
Johnson said earlier this month that lawmakers will "very soon" reach a decision on whether to move forward with the impeachment process. The inquiry was an important due-process step, he said.
Earlier this week, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced a number of subpoenas as part of the panel’s probe into the Biden family, including against Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden.
However, Johnson does not consider impeaching Biden an imperative due to the incumbent president’s poor polling performances ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, the report said.
In September, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy approved an impeachment inquiry into alleged bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family.
Biden has dismissed the allegations, claiming to have never discussed foreign business deals with his son, Hunter Biden.