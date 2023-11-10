International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/report-us-house-speaker-believes-lawmakers-lack-enough-evidence-to-impeach-biden-1114878833.html
Report: US House Speaker Believes Lawmakers Lack Enough Evidence to Impeach Biden
Report: US House Speaker Believes Lawmakers Lack Enough Evidence to Impeach Biden
US House Speaker Mike Johnson believes lawmakers lack sufficient evidence to launch official impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, US media reported.
2023-11-10T23:58+0000
2023-11-10T23:57+0000
americas
us
joe biden
mike johnson
republicans
hunter biden charges
impeachment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113784430_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e36217c803a9485e080a0721b690abda.jpg
Citing people familiar with Johnson’s statements at a closed-door House Republican meeting, US media reported Friday that Johnson told fellow House Republicans they lack enough evidence at this time to begin impeaching Biden for alleged criminal activity.Johnson said earlier this month that lawmakers will "very soon" reach a decision on whether to move forward with the impeachment process. The inquiry was an important due-process step, he said. Earlier this week, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced a number of subpoenas as part of the panel’s probe into the Biden family, including against Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden. However, Johnson does not consider impeaching Biden an imperative due to the incumbent president’s poor polling performances ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-house-panel-subpoenas-hunter--james-biden-as-impeachment-inquiry-heats-up-1114826252.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113784430_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd658528b59923617b831fce82d904dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden impeachment proceedings, us house speaker mike johnson,
biden impeachment proceedings, us house speaker mike johnson,

Report: US House Speaker Believes Lawmakers Lack Enough Evidence to Impeach Biden

23:58 GMT 10.11.2023
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in, Tempe, Ariz.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in, Tempe, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly believes that lawmakers lack sufficient evidence at the moment to launch official impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.
Citing people familiar with Johnson’s statements at a closed-door House Republican meeting, US media reported Friday that Johnson told fellow House Republicans they lack enough evidence at this time to begin impeaching Biden for alleged criminal activity.
Johnson said earlier this month that lawmakers will "very soon" reach a decision on whether to move forward with the impeachment process. The inquiry was an important due-process step, he said.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
Americas
US House Panel Subpoenas Hunter & James Biden as Impeachment Inquiry Heats Up
8 November, 20:01 GMT
Earlier this week, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced a number of subpoenas as part of the panel’s probe into the Biden family, including against Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden.
However, Johnson does not consider impeaching Biden an imperative due to the incumbent president’s poor polling performances ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, the report said.

In September, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy approved an impeachment inquiry into alleged bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family.

Biden has dismissed the allegations, claiming to have never discussed foreign business deals with his son, Hunter Biden.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала