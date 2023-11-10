International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-cargo-spaceship-prevents-collision-of-iss-with-space-debris-1114872303.html
Russian Cargo Spaceship Prevents Collision of ISS With Space Debris
Russian Cargo Spaceship Prevents Collision of ISS With Space Debris
Russian Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft prevented the collision of the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.
2023-11-10T15:51+0000
2023-11-10T15:51+0000
beyond politics
russia
roscosmos
international space station (iss)
progress-ms
space debris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"The Progress MS-24 spacecraft prevented the collision of the ISS with space debris. Today, at 18:07 Moscow time [15:07 GMT], the ship's engines turned on, worked for 316,5 seconds... As a result, the average altitude of the ISS orbit was increased by 900 meters [2,952 feet]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-cargo-spacecraft-progress-ms-24-carrying-supplies-equipment-docks-iss-1112873696.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscosmos, international space station (iss), space debris, progress ms-24 cargo spacecraft, russian spacecraft
roscosmos, international space station (iss), space debris, progress ms-24 cargo spacecraft, russian spacecraft

Russian Cargo Spaceship Prevents Collision of ISS With Space Debris

15:51 GMT 10.11.2023
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft prevented the collision of the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.
"The Progress MS-24 spacecraft prevented the collision of the ISS with space debris. Today, at 18:07 Moscow time [15:07 GMT], the ship's engines turned on, worked for 316,5 seconds... As a result, the average altitude of the ISS orbit was increased by 900 meters [2,952 feet]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.
Dawn on board ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Russian Cargo Spacecraft Progress MS-24 Carrying Supplies, Equipment Docks ISS
25 August, 04:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала