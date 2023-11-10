https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-cargo-spaceship-prevents-collision-of-iss-with-space-debris-1114872303.html
Russian Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft prevented the collision of the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.
"The Progress MS-24 spacecraft prevented the collision of the ISS with space debris. Today, at 18:07 Moscow time [15:07 GMT], the ship's engines turned on, worked for 316,5 seconds... As a result, the average altitude of the ISS orbit was increased by 900 meters [2,952 feet]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft prevented the collision of the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.
"The Progress MS-24 spacecraft prevented the collision of the ISS with space debris. Today, at 18:07 Moscow time [15:07 GMT], the ship's engines turned on, worked for 316,5 seconds... As a result, the average altitude of the ISS orbit was increased by 900 meters [2,952 feet]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.