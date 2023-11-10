https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-cargo-spaceship-prevents-collision-of-iss-with-space-debris-1114872303.html

Russian Cargo Spaceship Prevents Collision of ISS With Space Debris

Russian Cargo Spaceship Prevents Collision of ISS With Space Debris

Russian Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft prevented the collision of the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

2023-11-10T15:51+0000

2023-11-10T15:51+0000

2023-11-10T15:51+0000

beyond politics

russia

roscosmos

international space station (iss)

progress-ms

space debris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

"The Progress MS-24 spacecraft prevented the collision of the ISS with space debris. Today, at 18:07 Moscow time [15:07 GMT], the ship's engines turned on, worked for 316,5 seconds... As a result, the average altitude of the ISS orbit was increased by 900 meters [2,952 feet]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-cargo-spacecraft-progress-ms-24-carrying-supplies-equipment-docks-iss-1112873696.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, international space station (iss), space debris, progress ms-24 cargo spacecraft, russian spacecraft