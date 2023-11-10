https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/ukraine-risks-losing-entire-fleet-of-leopard-tanks-1114870287.html
Ukraine Risks Losing Entire Fleet of Leopard Tanks
Leopard tanks failed to help Kiev break through Russian defensive lines amid its now-bungled counteroffensive.
2023-11-10T15:09+0000
Ukrainian soldiers still cannot use German-made Leopard tanks properly and face a risk of completely losing these armored vehicles, Forbes magazine has reported.With Kiev using both Leopard 1 and 2 tanks in the Russian special operation zone, the US magazine recalled that Ukraine is due to receive 195 more Leopard 1A5s in the foreseeable future.Now, Forbes went on, what Ukrainian soldiers should not do is "what they frequently have done with the Leopard 2s: drive them in small groups, without much infantry support, directly toward Russian positions—often across minefields and artillery and drone kill-zones."This comes after the outlet reported that a quarter of Ukraine's Leopard 2 tanks, including the Leopard 2A6 modification, had been destroyed by Russian forces within two weeks in the special operation zone.In all, Western countries pledged to provide the Zelensky regime with 85 Leopard 2s. To date, they have delivered a total of 71.The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up their supplies to Kiev shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance adds to the prolongation of the conflict.
Ukrainian soldiers still cannot use German-made Leopard tanks
properly and face a risk of completely losing these armored vehicles, Forbes magazine has reported.
With Kiev using both Leopard 1 and 2 tanks in the Russian special operation zone, the US magazine recalled that Ukraine is due to receive 195 more Leopard 1A5s in the foreseeable future.
“All those Leopard 1A5s represent an opportunity, albeit a risky one," the magazine noted, referring to the fact that Ukraine has already lost at least 13 “of its best Leopard 2 tanks” since the beginning of Kiev’s now-botched summer counteroffensive.
Now, Forbes went on, what Ukrainian soldiers should not do is “what they frequently have done with the Leopard 2s: drive them in small groups, without much infantry support, directly toward Russian positions—often across minefields and artillery and drone kill-zones.”
The news outlet also cautioned that almost two hundred Leopard 1A5s “will disappear quickly if the Ukrainians don’t deploy them the right way.”
This comes after the outlet reported that a quarter of Ukraine’s Leopard 2 tanks, including the Leopard 2A6 modification, had been destroyed by Russian forces within two weeks in the special operation zone.
In all, Western countries pledged to provide the Zelensky regime with 85 Leopard 2s. To date, they have delivered a total of 71.
Kiev’s summer counteroffensive, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said had ended in total failure, led to the Ukrainian Army losing more than 500 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes.
The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up their supplies to Kiev shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation
in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance adds to the prolongation of the conflict.