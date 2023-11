https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russia-continues-special-military-operation-achieving-goals-crucial---kremlin-1114863391.html

Russia Continues Special Military Operation, Achieving Goals Crucial - Kremlin

Russia Continues Special Military Operation, Achieving Goals Crucial - Kremlin

Russia will continue its special military operation in the absence of efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict via diplomatic means as the main thing for Moscow is to achieve its goals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2023-11-10T10:47+0000

2023-11-10T10:47+0000

2023-11-10T10:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

dmitry peskov

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ukrainian crisis

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

russian forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg

“The main thing for Russia is to achieve its goals. In the absence of prerequisites for a settlement through political and diplomatic means, we are continuing the special military operation,” Peskov told reporters. Ukraine needs to understand that it can not achieve victory on the battlefield, the spokesman added. Peskov also commended on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement about Kiev rejecting any compromises.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/zelenskys-peace-formula-cannot-be-fulfilled---russian-foreign-minister-lavrov--1113613431.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, russian forces attack, russian advance, russian offensive