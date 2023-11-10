https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/ukrainian-troops-use-white-phosphorus-to-wipe-out-nature-reserve-1114874705.html

Ukrainian Troops Use White Phosphorus to Wipe Out Nature Reserve

Ukrainian Troops Use White Phosphorus to Wipe Out Nature Reserve

In their attempts to uncover possible Russian positions, Ukrainian militants have thrown cluster and white phosphorus incendiary munitions into the woodland, a soldier from theRussian military reconnaissance brigade “Dnepr” told media.

2023-11-10T18:53+0000

2023-11-10T18:53+0000

2023-11-10T18:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

white phosphorus

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114876192_0:144:3127:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_f45501798daaef58e1925409f182ac06.jpg

In their attempts to uncover possible Russian positions, Ukrainian militants have thrown cluster and white phosphorus incendiary munitions into the woodland, a soldier from theRussian military reconnaissance brigade “Dnepr” told media.According to him, Kiev regime forces would often fire white phosphorus munitions into the foliage to see if anyone tried to run away from the ensuing conflagration.“They burn out a lot,” the soldier remarked. “There used to be a nature reserve once.”Ukrainian forces have been quite active in their use of white phosphorus incendiary munitions throughout this year, including the artillery shells fired by D-30 howitzers and rockets used by BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.In January, another Russian soldier likewise observed that Ukrainian troops used white phosphorus artillery shells in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

white phosphorus munitions, white phosphorus ukraine, cluster munitions ukraine