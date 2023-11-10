International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Use White Phosphorus to Wipe Out Nature Reserve
Ukrainian Troops Use White Phosphorus to Wipe Out Nature Reserve
In their attempts to uncover possible Russian positions, Ukrainian militants have thrown cluster and white phosphorus incendiary munitions into the woodland, a soldier from theRussian military reconnaissance brigade “Dnepr” told media.
According to him, Kiev regime forces would often fire white phosphorus munitions into the foliage to see if anyone tried to run away from the ensuing conflagration."They burn out a lot," the soldier remarked. "There used to be a nature reserve once."Ukrainian forces have been quite active in their use of white phosphorus incendiary munitions throughout this year, including the artillery shells fired by D-30 howitzers and rockets used by BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.In January, another Russian soldier likewise observed that Ukrainian troops used white phosphorus artillery shells in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area.
Ukrainian Troops Use White Phosphorus to Wipe Out Nature Reserve

18:53 GMT 10.11.2023
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
Ukrainian forces fire white phosphorus incendiary shells at Semyonovka village in Donetsk People's Republic. June 2014
Ukrainian forces fire white phosphorus incendiary shells at Semyonovka village in Donetsk People's Republic. June 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ukrainian troops deliberately destroyed what once was a nature reserve in the Kinburn Spit region, apparently heedless of the damage they inflicted on the environment.
In their attempts to uncover possible Russian positions, Ukrainian militants have thrown cluster and white phosphorus incendiary munitions into the woodland, a soldier from theRussian military reconnaissance brigade “Dnepr” told media.
“[White] phosphorus. They used [white] phosphorus. They often burn out the woodland to unmask our positions, in order to subsequently call in artillery strikes,” the soldier explained.
According to him, Kiev regime forces would often fire white phosphorus munitions into the foliage to see if anyone tried to run away from the ensuing conflagration.
“They burn out a lot,” the soldier remarked. “There used to be a nature reserve once.”
Ukrainian forces have been quite active in their use of white phosphorus incendiary munitions throughout this year, including the artillery shells fired by D-30 howitzers and rockets used by BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.
In January, another Russian soldier likewise observed that Ukrainian troops used white phosphorus artillery shells in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area.
