International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/croatian-defense-minister-injured-in-deadly-car-crash-1114891617.html
Croatian Defense Minister Injured in Deadly Car Crash
Croatian Defense Minister Injured in Deadly Car Crash
Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic was taken to hospital on Saturday after receiving serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a traffic accident that claimed the life of one person, Krunoslav Sporcic, director of hospital in the Croatian city of Vinkovci, said.
2023-11-11T17:37+0000
2023-11-11T17:37+0000
world
croatia
defense minister
traffic accident
car crash
road accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114891441_0:0:3046:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_f19bc0081817f518e1e3a6ad622de95b.jpg
"Minister Mario Banozic was admitted to our hospital after a car accident at about 6:40 a.m. [05:40 GMT] today. The initial assessment showed that he has serious physical injuries, but his life is not in danger at the moment," the hospital director told the Croatian Radiotelevision broadcaster. The hospital chief said the minister was conscious despite having a concussion. Banozic was transferred to a clinic in Osijek for neurological monitoring. The Croatian government said the car accident left a person in another vehicle dead and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Croatian media identified the deceased as a 40-year-old father of two who was behind the wheel of a station wagon when the two cars collided on a wet road earlier on Saturday morning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/baerbock-turns-away-as-croatias-radman-tries-to-kiss-her-at-eu-conference---reports-1114709769.html
croatia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114891441_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da055323adcf8225ed93d625cb2e5632.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
croatian defense minister mario banozic, croatia, defense minister injured in road incident, car crush, traffic accident
croatian defense minister mario banozic, croatia, defense minister injured in road incident, car crush, traffic accident

Croatian Defense Minister Injured in Deadly Car Crash

17:37 GMT 11.11.2023
© AP Photo / Darko BandicCroatia's Defense Minister Mario Banozic
Croatia's Defense Minister Mario Banozic - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2023
© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
Subscribe
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic was taken to hospital on Saturday after receiving serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a traffic accident that claimed the life of one person, Krunoslav Sporcic, director of hospital in the Croatian city of Vinkovci, said.
"Minister Mario Banozic was admitted to our hospital after a car accident at about 6:40 a.m. [05:40 GMT] today. The initial assessment showed that he has serious physical injuries, but his life is not in danger at the moment," the hospital director told the Croatian Radiotelevision broadcaster.
The hospital chief said the minister was conscious despite having a concussion. Banozic was transferred to a clinic in Osijek for neurological monitoring.
The Croatian government said the car accident left a person in another vehicle dead and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Croatian media identified the deceased as a 40-year-old father of two who was behind the wheel of a station wagon when the two cars collided on a wet road earlier on Saturday morning.
Annalena Baerbock - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
World
Baerbock Turns Away As Croatia's Radman Tries to Kiss Her at EU Conference - Reports
4 November, 09:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала