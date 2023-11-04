https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/baerbock-turns-away-as-croatias-radman-tries-to-kiss-her-at-eu-conference---reports-1114709769.html
Baerbock Turns Away As Croatia's Radman Tries to Kiss Her at EU Conference - Reports
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock turned away when her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman tried to kiss her at a conference in Berlin focused on EU enlargement, media reported.
The conference that gathered EU foreign ministers took place in the German capital on Thursday. During a group photo shoot, Radman, 65, who stood next to Baerbock, 42, took her hand and tried to kiss her. It looked like he wanted to kiss her on the mouth, but the German foreign minister, who apparently did not expect this, turned away. The German newspaper reported that the Croatian top diplomat arrived too late for the photo shoot, when all the other ministers had already greeted each other, and added that people around Baerbock said the kiss was a clumsy attempt to quickly greet each other. According to the report, Radman has apologized amid condemnation on social media of what he called "warm human" greetings.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock turned away when her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman tried to kiss her at a conference in Berlin focused on EU enlargement, media reported.
The conference that gathered EU foreign ministers took place in the German capital on Thursday.
During a group photo shoot, Radman, 65, who stood next to Baerbock, 42, took her hand and tried to kiss her. It looked like he wanted to kiss her on the mouth, but the German foreign minister, who apparently did not expect this, turned away.
The German newspaper reported that the Croatian top diplomat arrived too late for the photo shoot, when all the other ministers had already greeted each other, and added that people around Baerbock
said the kiss was a clumsy attempt to quickly greet each other.
According to the report, Radman has apologized amid condemnation on social media of what he called "warm human" greetings.