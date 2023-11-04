International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/baerbock-turns-away-as-croatias-radman-tries-to-kiss-her-at-eu-conference---reports-1114709769.html
Baerbock Turns Away As Croatia's Radman Tries to Kiss Her at EU Conference - Reports
Baerbock Turns Away As Croatia's Radman Tries to Kiss Her at EU Conference - Reports
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock turned away when her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman tried to kiss her at a conference in Berlin focused on EU enlargement, media reported.
2023-11-04T09:16+0000
2023-11-04T09:16+0000
world
annalena baerbock
croatia
berlin
european union (eu)
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112584151_0:0:3064:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_00753e71b8f0aca80812fbf3ad3879de.jpg
The conference that gathered EU foreign ministers took place in the German capital on Thursday. During a group photo shoot, Radman, 65, who stood next to Baerbock, 42, took her hand and tried to kiss her. It looked like he wanted to kiss her on the mouth, but the German foreign minister, who apparently did not expect this, turned away. The German newspaper reported that the Croatian top diplomat arrived too late for the photo shoot, when all the other ministers had already greeted each other, and added that people around Baerbock said the kiss was a clumsy attempt to quickly greet each other. According to the report, Radman has apologized amid condemnation on social media of what he called "warm human" greetings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/germanys-baerbock-admits-berlin-providing-ukraine-with-outdated-military-equipment-1113670176.html
croatia
berlin
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112584151_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47d2b62d064cda3764bd4b61f0e598a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german foreign minister annalena baerbock, gordan grlic radman,
german foreign minister annalena baerbock, gordan grlic radman,

Baerbock Turns Away As Croatia's Radman Tries to Kiss Her at EU Conference - Reports

09:16 GMT 04.11.2023
© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankAnnalena Baerbock
Annalena Baerbock - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock turned away when her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman tried to kiss her at a conference in Berlin focused on EU enlargement, media reported.
The conference that gathered EU foreign ministers took place in the German capital on Thursday.
During a group photo shoot, Radman, 65, who stood next to Baerbock, 42, took her hand and tried to kiss her. It looked like he wanted to kiss her on the mouth, but the German foreign minister, who apparently did not expect this, turned away.
The German newspaper reported that the Croatian top diplomat arrived too late for the photo shoot, when all the other ministers had already greeted each other, and added that people around Baerbock said the kiss was a clumsy attempt to quickly greet each other.
Soldiers of the German Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stand beside the Luna reconnaissance drone during a press presentation in the 37th armoured infantry regiment in Frankenberg, eastern Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Military
Germany's Baerbock Admits Berlin Providing Ukraine With Outdated Military Equipment
26 September, 02:19 GMT
According to the report, Radman has apologized amid condemnation on social media of what he called "warm human" greetings.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала