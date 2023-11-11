https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/eu-industry-collapse-puts-damper-on-brussels-military-supply-plans-for-ukraine-1114892116.html

EU 'Industry Collapse' Puts Damper on Brussels' Military Supply Plans for Ukraine

EU 'Industry Collapse' Puts Damper on Brussels' Military Supply Plans for Ukraine

The whole shell delivery scheme apparently stemmed from the EU leaders’ belief that “money always translates into material artifact” and ignored the simple fact that you need sufficient industrial capacity to do so.

2023-11-11T18:50+0000

2023-11-11T18:50+0000

2023-11-11T18:50+0000

world

ukraine

european union (eu)

jacques sapir

artillery

shells

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114493166_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6c27fb200ee3edb7ee2daafea2fae9e2.jpg

The European External Action Service has revealed this week that the EU will likely miss its shell delivery deadline, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.According to the media outlet, the European powers have so far managed to deliver only 30 percent of the intended amount of shells to Kiev.The reason for this apparent failure is the EU's industries’ inability to “deliver as much shell as was promised to Ukraine,” said Jacques Sapir, director of studies at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS) in Paris.According to Sapir, the whole shell delivery scheme apparently stemmed from the EU leaders’ belief that “money always translates into material artifact” and ignored the simple fact that you need sufficient industrial capacity to do so.“They discovered after that the EU doesn’t have capabilities to produce and deliver a large amount of military hardware anymore,” Sapir said.Sapir added that not only Europe cannot produce enough shells to complete the aforementioned delivery scheme, it also “can’t find additional production facilities in other countries.”“They spoke also about building new factories. But, here again it will take time, between 18 to 24 months before these new factories could begin delivering. So far nothing more could be done,” Sapir said.With Ukraine’s domestic military-industrial capabilities being devastated by this point, the regime in Kiev now finds itself reliant on military assistance provided by the United States and its EU allies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-weapons-production-deficiency-exposed-amid-ukraine-israel-conflicts-1114546283.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu military aid to ukraine, artillery shells to ukraine, eu industry collapse