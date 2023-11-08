https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/germanys-rheinmetall-says-will-transfer-100000-mortar-shells-to-ukraine-1114818283.html
Germany’s Rheinmetall Says Will Transfer 100,000 Mortar Shells to Ukraine
Germany’s Rheinmetall Says Will Transfer 100,000 Mortar Shells to Ukraine
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will transfer 100,000 rounds of mortar ammunition to Ukraine within the next two years, the company announced on Wednesday.
2023-11-08T13:31+0000
2023-11-08T13:31+0000
2023-11-08T13:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
germany
rheinmetall
military aid
foreign military aid
financial aid
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112019196_0:51:2000:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_686b893de4531e8d616e0472989ad36a.jpg
"Rheinmetall has received an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with around 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition. The order, worth a figure in the lower-three-digit million-euro range, forms part of a recent. €400 million military aid package for the Ukrainian armed forces. Delivery is due to begin shortly and extend over the next two years," the statement read. The arms manufacturer said that it had reinforced its production after its recent takeover of Spanish company Expal. Rheinmetall added that its ammunition "can assure favourable outcomes even during operations in difficult terrain and urban environments." Western allies began providing financial assistance to Kiev and pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022, with the amount of money allocated for financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine exceeding $150 billion.Russia has repeatedly slammed the US and its allies over their continued arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and facilitating weapons smuggling. Additionaly, the foreign military aid is regarded as a legitimate military target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/poor-training-improper-use-blamed-for-high-failure-rate-among-ukraines-nato-heavy-weapons-1113747521.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112019196_432:0:2000:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_8a91e73d7a20880ddd576a2fc58c895f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mortar shells, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, german weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, german arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, german weapons for ukraine, german aid to ukraine, german funding of ukraine, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine, military aid, arms deliveries
mortar shells, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, german weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, german arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, german weapons for ukraine, german aid to ukraine, german funding of ukraine, funding for ukraine, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine, military aid, arms deliveries
Germany’s Rheinmetall Says Will Transfer 100,000 Mortar Shells to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will transfer 100,000 rounds of mortar ammunition to Ukraine within the next two years, the company announced on Wednesday.