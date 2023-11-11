International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Germans Shower Less to Save Money Amid Energy Crisis
Germans Shower Less to Save Money Amid Energy Crisis
Some 31 percent of Germans have started taking less time showering than before the recent spike in energy prices, according to the results of a YouGov poll that surfaced in local media.
A considerable number of Germans have changed their grooming habits in an attempt to save money, a new poll has concluded.Some 31 percent of Germans have started taking less time showering than before the recent spike in energy prices, according to the results of a YouGov poll that surfaced in local media.Likewise, 57 percent of respondents started taking shorter or colder showers, or began showering less frequently in 2023, while only 51 percent of respondents gave a similar answer the year before.Also, 48 percent of the respondents have apparently installed water- and energy-saving fittings in their showers.Energy prices in Germany have soared after the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, with Berlin jumping on the US' anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon and cutting itself off from cheap Russian energy imports.While the Russian economy managed to withstand the ensuing economic onslaught, the very countries that introduced these sanctions have experienced a drastic increase in fuel and energy prices, forcing their own citizens to literally pay for the folly of their leaders.
The ongoing anti-Russian economic sanctions waged by the United States and its European allies have ended up negatively affecting the lives of the people living in these very countries instead of crippling Russia’s economy as intended.
A considerable number of Germans have changed their grooming habits in an attempt to save money, a new poll has concluded.
Some 31 percent of Germans have started taking less time showering than before the recent spike in energy prices, according to the results of a YouGov poll that surfaced in local media.
Likewise, 57 percent of respondents started taking shorter or colder showers, or began showering less frequently in 2023, while only 51 percent of respondents gave a similar answer the year before.

Specifically, some 28 percent of men and 34 percent of women in Germany now take shorter showers, while 22 percent of men and 20 percent of women take colder showers. About 28 percent of the respondents in Germany said they shower less often since the beginning of what one outlet described as an “energy crisis.”

Also, 48 percent of the respondents have apparently installed water- and energy-saving fittings in their showers.
Energy prices in Germany have soared after the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, with Berlin jumping on the US’ anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon and cutting itself off from cheap Russian energy imports.
While the Russian economy managed to withstand the ensuing economic onslaught, the very countries that introduced these sanctions have experienced a drastic increase in fuel and energy prices, forcing their own citizens to literally pay for the folly of their leaders.
