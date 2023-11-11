https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/germans-shower-less-to-save-money-amid-energy-crisis-1114886829.html

Germans Shower Less to Save Money Amid Energy Crisis

Some 31 percent of Germans have started taking less time showering than before the recent spike in energy prices, according to the results of a YouGov poll that surfaced in local media.

A considerable number of Germans have changed their grooming habits in an attempt to save money, a new poll has concluded.Some 31 percent of Germans have started taking less time showering than before the recent spike in energy prices, according to the results of a YouGov poll that surfaced in local media.Likewise, 57 percent of respondents started taking shorter or colder showers, or began showering less frequently in 2023, while only 51 percent of respondents gave a similar answer the year before.Also, 48 percent of the respondents have apparently installed water- and energy-saving fittings in their showers.Energy prices in Germany have soared after the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, with Berlin jumping on the US’ anti-Russian sanctions bandwagon and cutting itself off from cheap Russian energy imports.While the Russian economy managed to withstand the ensuing economic onslaught, the very countries that introduced these sanctions have experienced a drastic increase in fuel and energy prices, forcing their own citizens to literally pay for the folly of their leaders.

