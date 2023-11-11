https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/iranian-president-arrives-in-riyadh-for-first-visit-since-restoration-of-diplomatic-ties-1114885380.html
Iranian President Arrives in Riyadh for First Visit Since Restoration of Diplomatic Ties
Iranian President Arrives in Riyadh for First Visit Since Restoration of Diplomatic Ties
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday for what is the first visit of an Iranian leader since the two countries restored their diplomatic ties after a seven-year hiatus, the Iranian presidency said.
2023-11-11T11:32+0000
2023-11-11T11:32+0000
2023-11-11T11:32+0000
world
middle east
iran
saudi arabia
ebrahim raisi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108577329_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc7093af8f33953cf03ebbb001b7258.jpg
"Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon and was welcomed by a group of Saudi officials, the ambassador and members of the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in the country," the Iranian presidency said in a statement. Iranian media published a video of Raisi being greeted by Saudi officials. The Iranian president spotted a traditional checkered Palestinian scarf, in what was reportedly a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza. This is the first visit of an Iranian president to Saudi Arabia in 11 years, the presidency said. It is timed to an emergency summit on Gaza due to be held later in the day by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The 57-nation organization is expected to push for an end to Israeli-Hamas fighting. In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/iran-saudi-arabia-exchange-ambassadors-after-years-of-divisions-1113137947.html
iran
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108577329_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09bd60d29f7f2b9326496a76f9d4373b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, iran, saudi arabia, iran-saudi rapprochment, ebrahim raisi saudi arabia
middle east, iran, saudi arabia, iran-saudi rapprochment, ebrahim raisi saudi arabia
Iranian President Arrives in Riyadh for First Visit Since Restoration of Diplomatic Ties
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday for what is the first visit of an Iranian official since the two countries restored their diplomatic ties after a seven-year hiatus, the Iranian presidency said.
"Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon and was welcomed by a group of Saudi officials, the ambassador and members of the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in the country," the Iranian presidency said in a statement.
Iranian media published a video of Raisi being greeted by Saudi officials. The Iranian president spotted a traditional checkered Palestinian scarf, in what was reportedly a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza.
This is the first visit of an Iranian president to Saudi Arabia in 11 years, the presidency said. It is timed to an emergency summit on Gaza due to be held later in the day by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The 57-nation organization is expected to push for an end to Israeli-Hamas fighting.
In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April.