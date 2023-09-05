https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/iran-saudi-arabia-exchange-ambassadors-after-years-of-divisions-1113137947.html

Iran, Saudi Arabia Exchange Ambassadors After Years of Divisions

Iran and Saudi Arabia posted ambassadors to their respective diplomatic missions on Tuesday in a sign of warming relations that follow seven years of bitter rivalry.

Iranian Ambassador Alireza Enayati and Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Saudi Al-Enzi arrived, respectively, in Riyadh and Tehran, elevating ties between their countries to the ambassadorial level, the state news agencies of the two countries reported.The Iranian Foreign Ministry said over the weekend that Ambassador Enayati was hosted by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian before his departure for Riyadh for talks about his vision of future ties between the two countries. The regional powers reached a China-brokered agreement in March to reopen their embassies. The move blindsided Israel, which has been seeking a normalization pact of its own with Saudi Arabia in an effort to isolate its arch-rival Iran.

