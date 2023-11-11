LIVE UPDATES: 'Doctors Without Borders' Unable to Contact Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

Arab League, OIC to Hold Emergency Summits in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Gaza Crisis

The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold extraordinary summits in the Saudi capital of Riyadh over the weekend to discuss latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Arab League will meet on Saturday at the level of foreign ministers at the initiative of Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority. The OIC, where Saudi Arabia is currently a chair country, will meet on Sunday.

The two most influential organizations among Muslim countries will try to negotiate a unified position and action plan on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.