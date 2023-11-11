LIVE UPDATES: 'Doctors Without Borders' Unable to Contact Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

According to the latest reports from Palestinian Health Ministry, the death toll as a result of Israeli strikes has already exceeded 11 thousands while over 27 thousands have been injured. Israeli losses in the conflict are more moderate – according to the latest statements, over 1300 people are dead, both military and civilians.
Reportedly, over 50% of housing units in the Gaza Strip have been damaged while the WHO said it was able to verify 250 attacks on health objects in the area.
