LIVE UPDATES: 'Doctors Without Borders' Unable to Contact Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

Middle East is ablaze for over a month after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that was reportedly completely overlooked by Mossad intelligence. In retaliation, Tel-Aviv introduced full-scale humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip, launched indiscriminate air strikes and started ground offensive operation in the area.
04:57 GMT 11.11.2023 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 11.11.2023)
Being updated
The situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has remained tense for over a month now after the Palestinian militant group Hamas had attacked Israel on October 7. In retaliation, Tel-Aviv introduced a full-scale humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip, launched indiscriminate air strikes and started ground offensive operation in the area.
According to the latest reports from Palestinian Health Ministry, the death toll as a result of Israeli strikes has already exceeded 11 thousands while over 27 thousands have been injured. Israeli losses in the conflict are more moderate – according to the latest statements, over 1300 people are dead, both military and civilians.
Reportedly, over 50% of housing units in the Gaza Strip have been damaged while the WHO said it was able to verify 250 attacks on health objects in the area.
Follow Sputnik’s live updates to find out more.
05:12 GMT 11.11.2023
Arab League, OIC to Hold Emergency Summits in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Gaza Crisis
The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold extraordinary summits in the Saudi capital of Riyadh over the weekend to discuss latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
The Arab League will meet on Saturday at the level of foreign ministers at the initiative of Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority. The OIC, where Saudi Arabia is currently a chair country, will meet on Sunday.
The two most influential organizations among Muslim countries will try to negotiate a unified position and action plan on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
05:06 GMT 11.11.2023
'Losing Badly on the Messaging Battlespace', Cable From US Embassy in Oman Reportedly Said
American flag flies on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
World
Leaked Cables Warn of Growing Anti-American Rage in Arab World Amid US' Israeli Support
Yesterday, 21:53 GMT
04:57 GMT 11.11.2023
'Doctors Without Borders' Unable to Contact Staff in Al-Shifa Hospital
The Doctors Without Borders organization has been unable to contact their staff at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza that was heavily attacked by the IDF.
“We are currently unable to contact any of our staff inside Al-Shifa, and we are extremely concerned about the safety of patients and the medical staff. Patients are still in the hospital, some in critical condition and unable to move, there are caretakers still inside the facility.
Al-Shifa hospital is the main operational health facility in Gaza city providing emergency and surgical care, with hundreds of patients and civilians inside. We urgently reiterate our calls to stop the attacks against hospitals and for the protection of medical facilities, medical staff and patients,” the organization said.
04:30 GMT 11.11.2023
Russia Shocked by Israeli Strikes on Civilians, Calls Attacks Violations of Law - Envoy to UN
Russia views the Israeli strikes on civilian targets in the Gaza Strip as shocking violations of international law, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.
"We are shocked and deeply outraged that the targets of the strikes are civilian objects," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday. "We emphasize that the deliberate strikes against civilian objects represents an egregious violation of international humanitarian law."
