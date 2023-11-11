International
Mar-a-Uh-Oh
Judge Aileen Cannon recently denied former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, scheduled for May 20 in Florida.The news comes amidst a social media post by the former president saying “various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago,” referring to the secret documents. Trump has repeatedly said the felony charges brought against him in 4 separate cases are part of a “political witch hunt,” claiming laws about the handling of classified materials are being selectively enforced against him.Others have claimed the problem stems from the former president’s refusal to return the documents when requested, and lack of forthrightness when contacted over the issue by federal authorities.As is often claimed in politics, perhaps the cover-up is worse than the crime.Former President Bill Clinton, who faced his own impeachment on perjury charges relating to his infamous affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, may vouch for the accuracy of the maxim.
A series of criminal cases is creating a busy schedule for former President Donald Trump next year, even as recent polling shows him outperforming President Biden.
