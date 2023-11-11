https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/moodys-lowers-us-credit-rating-outlook-as-clock-ticks-for-new-government-shutdown-1114883345.html

Moody’s Lowers US Credit-Rating Outlook as Clock Ticks For New Government Shutdown

Moody’s Lowers US Credit-Rating Outlook as Clock Ticks For New Government Shutdown

The assessment was issued as House Republicans have yet to agree on a short-term stopgap funding bill to prevent the US federal government from being shut on November 17.

2023-11-11T09:20+0000

2023-11-11T09:20+0000

2023-11-11T09:27+0000

us

moody's

credit

rating

government shutdown

bill

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114883153_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbb27b1e68b44759144d3959c0a9d3a6.jpg

Credit rating agency Moody's has lowered the outlook for the US government from stable to negative, citing the country’s worsening fiscal position.Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo rejected the assessment, claiming that the US economy “remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset."He spoke as House Republicans remain at odds over how a short-term stopgap funding bill, also known as a continuing resolution, should be structured ahead of the looming deadline.Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for his part, earlier expressed confidence that the US would avoid a federal government shutdown on November 17, when the short-term funding bill expires. McCarthy was ousted from his job days after he teamed up with Democrats on a stopgap measure to avert the last shutdown threat on September 30. At the time, the House of Representatives passed a short-term bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which was later approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/us-banking-economy-built-on-sand-of-yo-yoing-asset-values-expert-warns-1114863098.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the us government shutdown, moody's decsion to change us' credit rating to negative from stable