https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/us-banking-economy-built-on-sand-of-yo-yoing-asset-values-expert-warns-1114863098.html

US Banking Economy Built on Sand of Yo-Yoing Asset Values, Expert Warns

US Banking Economy Built on Sand of Yo-Yoing Asset Values, Expert Warns

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse exposed how attempts to control inflation had left financial firms over-exposed to losses from Treasury bond holdings. Aquiles Larrea warned depositors that they were still at risk from bank runs.

2023-11-10T13:27+0000

2023-11-10T13:27+0000

2023-11-10T13:50+0000

analysis

us

business

us economy

economy

silicon valley bank collapse

moody's

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90b19b19fa8bcc525dd4bcf250cf0974.jpg

The US banking sector is built on an unstable foundation of bond assets that no longer hold their value, says an expert.A new report by Moody's US ratings agency has revealed that some of the biggest banks have a combined $650 billion in unrealized losses — a term for the declining value of assets which have not yet been sold.Financial expert Aquiles Larrea told Sputnik that fluctuating asset values are not unusual or a problem until the banks are forced to sell these holdings at a loss.He pointed to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March of this year as an example of how asset portfolios could go horribly wrong."There was a situation where the bank was forced to sell assets and the valuation of the company and they eventually went under," Larrea stated. "They're bordering on criminal because these guys were also taking money for their bonuses before the bank went under," he added.The financial analyst said the trade in assets such as the SVB's ill-fated US Treasury bonds, which lost value when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, was huge."Let's just take the simplest example: A $1,000 bond all of a sudden is a $700 bond. That's a huge loss. That's a 30 percent drop. So banks assets have gone down 30 percent, which is not unheard of. That has happened. But generally, the banks don't survive," he concluded.For a more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/fitch-analyst-says-rating-agency-could-downgrade-us-banks-1112615413.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, business, us economy, economy, silicon valley bank collapse, moody's