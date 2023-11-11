https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/pentagon-says-us-air-force-aircraft-crashed-in-eastern-mediterranean-1114893115.html

Pentagon Says US Air Force Aircraft Crashed in Eastern Mediterranean

A US military aircraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on November 10, while conducting training operations, the US EUCOM said on Saturday, adding the cause is under investigation.

"On the evening of November 10, a US military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down. Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time. The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation," USEUCOM said in a statement.The crash was "purely related to training," the statement also said, adding that there were no indications of "hostile activity".Following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas the US military has the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.Earlier it became known that Yemeni Hussite rebels with the help of air defence shot down the US drone MQ9.

