International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/about-68000-households-left-without-power-in-japans-okinawa---reports-1114899554.html
About 68,000 Households Left Without Power in Japan's Okinawa - Reports
About 68,000 Households Left Without Power in Japan's Okinawa - Reports
About 68,000 households have been left without electricity in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, with reasons for the blackout yet to be established, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday.
2023-11-12T10:05+0000
2023-11-12T10:05+0000
beyond politics
okinawa
japan
power blackout
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092501965_0:26:1200:701_1920x0_80_0_0_0e0627dc8b1ec571846976e274ddc38c.jpg
This is reportedly over 10% of the total number of households consuming electricity inside the prefecture. The prefecture's operator, the Okinawa Electric Power company, is investigating the cause of the blackout and working to restore the supply of electricity, Kyodo reported, adding that the power outage had caused the shutdown of several traffic lights in the area and subsequent complications on the roads.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/video-unknown-burning-objects-spotted-over-japans-okinawa---1110255800.html
okinawa
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092501965_132:0:1067:701_1920x0_80_0_0_4bac26547c2e3629fb8bb404fe1d7239.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
left without electricity, japan's okinawa prefecture, households left without power
left without electricity, japan's okinawa prefecture, households left without power

About 68,000 Households Left Without Power in Japan's Okinawa - Reports

10:05 GMT 12.11.2023
CC0 / / Power line
Power line - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - About 68,000 households have been left without electricity in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, with reasons for the blackout yet to be established, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday.
This is reportedly over 10% of the total number of households consuming electricity inside the prefecture.
The prefecture's operator, the Okinawa Electric Power company, is investigating the cause of the blackout and working to restore the supply of electricity, Kyodo reported, adding that the power outage had caused the shutdown of several traffic lights in the area and subsequent complications on the roads.
Trail from a meteor of the Perseid meteor shower - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Video: Unknown Burning Objects Spotted Over Japan's Okinawa
11 May, 06:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала