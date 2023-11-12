https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/about-68000-households-left-without-power-in-japans-okinawa---reports-1114899554.html
About 68,000 Households Left Without Power in Japan's Okinawa - Reports
About 68,000 households have been left without electricity in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, with reasons for the blackout yet to be established, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday.
This is reportedly over 10% of the total number of households consuming electricity inside the prefecture. The prefecture's operator, the Okinawa Electric Power company, is investigating the cause of the blackout and working to restore the supply of electricity, Kyodo reported, adding that the power outage had caused the shutdown of several traffic lights in the area and subsequent complications on the roads.
