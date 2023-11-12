https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/erdogan-calls-un-ineffective-urges-reform-of-permanent-membership-veto-systems-1114901017.html
Erdogan Calls UN 'Ineffective,' Urges Reform of Permanent Membership, Veto Systems
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United Nations and its Security Council on Sunday for failing to act on the Gaza crisis, calling the organization "ineffective" and urging a reform of its permanent membership and veto systems.
"The UN has become ineffective. That is to say, even the UN Security Council cannot achieve any results. If one Council member acts incorrectly then nothing happens," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Saudi Arabia, adding that "the system of permanent membership and veto in the UN should be changed." The 15-nation Security Council consists of five permanent members with veto powers and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Erdogan accused the UN of turning a blind eye to the suffering of Gazans and said that "the future of the world and the lives of peoples cannot be left to the mercy of five countries with veto power."
"I have always said and will continue to say that the world system is unfair ... A structure that does not renew itself cannot exist in the new world order," he added.