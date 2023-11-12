https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/erdogan-calls-un-ineffective-urges-reform-of-permanent-membership-veto-systems-1114901017.html

Erdogan Calls UN 'Ineffective,' Urges Reform of Permanent Membership, Veto Systems

Erdogan Calls UN 'Ineffective,' Urges Reform of Permanent Membership, Veto Systems

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United Nations and its Security Council on Sunday for failing to act on the Gaza crisis, calling the organization "ineffective" and urging a reform of its permanent membership and veto systems.

2023-11-12T11:31+0000

2023-11-12T11:31+0000

2023-11-12T11:31+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

state council

the united nations (un)

security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_dae73f0480a6a7c29c260ecef0ae09fd.jpg

"The UN has become ineffective. That is to say, even the UN Security Council cannot achieve any results. If one Council member acts incorrectly then nothing happens," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Saudi Arabia, adding that "the system of permanent membership and veto in the UN should be changed." The 15-nation Security Council consists of five permanent members with veto powers and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Erdogan accused the UN of turning a blind eye to the suffering of Gazans and said that "the future of the world and the lives of peoples cannot be left to the mercy of five countries with veto power."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/israeli-attacks-on-un-chief-for-gaza-remarks-detached-from-reality---palestine-un-envoy-1114857372.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, united nations and its security council, gaza crisis