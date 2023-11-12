International
Germany to Double Military Aid for Ukraine to $8.6Bln in 2024 - Reports
Germany’s governing coalition plans to double military assistance to Ukraine to $8.6 billion next year, according to media reports.
Germany’s governing coalition plans to double military assistance to Ukraine to $8.6 billion next year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.The German parliament’s Budget Committee will approve the extra $4 billion in military funding for Kiev at a meeting next week, which would increase German defense spending to 2.1% of GDP in 2024, the agency reported, citing information it obtained from the Defense Ministry. Earlier, the top European diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that US aid to Ukraine might be cut and that EU countries should be politically ready to take up the slack.On 10 October, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot SAMs and the IRIS-T missile system.In 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the €100 billion ($107 billion) fund, which includes the procurement of F-35 fighter jets to replace aging Tornado jets, Israel's Arrow air defense system, and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters.The US and its allies increased their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that supplying arms to the Kiev regime will only prolong the conflict.
Germany to Double Military Aid for Ukraine to $8.6Bln in 2024 - Reports

06:07 GMT 12.11.2023
Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. Germany is one of the most active European countries to support Ukraine.
Germany’s governing coalition plans to double military assistance to Ukraine to $8.6 billion next year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The German parliament’s Budget Committee will approve the extra $4 billion in military funding for Kiev at a meeting next week, which would increase German defense spending to 2.1% of GDP in 2024, the agency reported, citing information it obtained from the Defense Ministry.
A German officer of the NATO contingent deployed in Macedonia looks through his binoculars - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
Analysis
Why Germany's Military Buildup and EU Leadership Remain a Big If
10 November, 18:46 GMT
Earlier, the top European diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that US aid to Ukraine might be cut and that EU countries should be politically ready to take up the slack.
On 10 October, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot SAMs and the IRIS-T missile system.
In 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the €100 billion ($107 billion) fund, which includes the procurement of F-35 fighter jets to replace aging Tornado jets, Israel's Arrow air defense system, and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters.
The US and its allies increased their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that supplying arms to the Kiev regime will only prolong the conflict.
