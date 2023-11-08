https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/why-us-brags-about-arms-for-ukraine-but-keeps-israel-aid-on-hush-hush-1114822449.html

Why US Brags About Arms for Ukraine But Keeps Israel Aid on Hush-Hush

Despite the Biden administration vociferously announcing what weapons systems it is about to supply to Ukraine, it keeps its lips buttoned when it comes to military aid to Israel. What is it trying to hide?

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged that Washington's military supplies to Israel are shrouded in secrecy in an October 23 press briefing, saying: "We’re being careful not to quantify or get into too much detail about what they’re getting — for their own operational security purposes, of course."This approach comes in sharp contrast with Washington's bragging about sending sophisticated weapons to Kiev, starting with Javelins and ending with air defense systems and long-range missiles."On the other hand, in Ukraine, no US ships, fleets, bases, or other physical locations were at even minor risk from Russian (or false flag Ukrainian) targeting or attack. Politically, beyond alarming direct conflict with NATO member Turkiye on this issue, the US is on thin ice with erstwhile allies in the Saudi, Kuwaiti, Qatari and other ruling classes that we generally deal with in a friendly, if arrogant, manner," she continued.Kwiatkowski went on to say that supplies to Ukraine were widely publicized in advance and usually also on delivery because this information meant to:· First, encourage NATO and its members to step up to the plate, and believe that the US was "committed."· Second, to send a message to the Russians that we are seriously "invested" in Ukraine as a NATO outpost.At the same time, it was also a message to the US military-industrial complex that it needs to get new orders in, as the Pentagon was "cleaning out the old and buying new," according to the retired lieutenant colonel.The Biden administration's openness about its military deliveries to Ukraine also fit well into the US establishment's narrative that "Americans are helping liberal democratic freedom fighters against a bad old Russia," she noted, adding that "Ukraine for a time had the support of the mainstream Democratic and Republican leadership."Why Political and Military Dynamic in Israel is Different"This is not the political or military dynamic in Israel, for a number of reasons," Kwiatkowski said. "Militarily, Israel has one of the top militaries of the world, and can fight both insurgencies and traditional air-land-sea war, effectively and brutally. Politically, Ukraine's leader was our puppet, but the US government tends to serve Tel Aviv and bows to Bibi Netanyahu." Team Biden appears to walk a tightrope between Israel, which has a considerable lobby in DC as well as personal and religious ties to people in the American foreign policy leadership, and the countries of the Muslim world, some of which has most recently put Secretary of State Antony Blinken in embarrassing situations. Thus, the Saudi Arabia royal family kept Blinken waiting for hours, while in Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan rejected the US secretary of state's attempt to hug him ahead of the talks.To add to the controversy, the Democratic Party's Black and Latino voters, as well as progressives, have long been sympathetic to Palestinians. Per the US mainstream press, President Joe Biden's enthusiastic support to conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Tel Aviv amid the Gaza war have been met with sharp criticism from the Democratic base. Given Biden's already plummeting approval numbers, his further backing of Israel may cost him victory, some media warn.Is the US Providing Israel With Its Crown Control and Urban Warfare Tech?Meanwhile, even though the Biden administration initially declined to identify any specific weapons systems, it has gradually acknowledged some. These include "precision guided munitions, small diameter bombs, artillery, ammunition, Iron Dome interceptors and other critical equipment," as Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder has said. The question then arises as to what this "other critical equipment" could be.Still, the former Pentagon analyst suspects that Israel already has the latest technologies. She explained that in the past, Tel Aviv managed to acquire the best available tech and weaponry on the global market, and has a domestic industry that can build, modify and upgrade many categories of weaponry."Financially, Israel has the cash, credit and engineering skills to get what it wants, as we have seen with its recent and past admissions of nuclear capability," she pointed out.Recently, a US media outlet shed light on American Special Ops forces operating in Israel, suggesting that "several dozen commandos" could now be on the ground. Another US online publication earlier revealed that Washington had been expanding its classified secret base in Israel prior to the Gaza war.'Out of Control Hypocrisy' of US and NATOAnother reason for keeping mum on its military aid to Israel could be "military survival of our many assets in the Middle East that are or may become targets by a wide range of actors," according to Kwiatkowski.The military expert continued that "one worrying aspect is the possibility of direct military contact between US aircraft and Turkish, Russian and other air forces and air defense capabilities throughout the Middle East.""Another worrying aspect is what an increasingly confused, isolated and desperate Israel may do to expedite the cleansing of Gaza and getting that situation off the front pages," she suggested.On top of that, Washington policymakers may feel uneasy given that their support to Israel comes amid massive protests in Europe against skyrocketing civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

