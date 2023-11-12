International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/israel-defense-forces-destroys-150-underground-tunnels-of-hamas-in-gaza-1114895484.html
IDF Destroys 150 Underground Tunnels of Hamas in Gaza
IDF Destroys 150 Underground Tunnels of Hamas in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has dismantled more than 150 underground tunnels and complexes in the Gaza Strip used by the Palestinian movement Hamas, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.
2023-11-12T06:08+0000
2023-11-12T06:09+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza strip
gaza
israel
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114810460_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d7478720f7e8e8c555a07cc78d2fcf53.jpg
"We have dismantled, most of it has been through explosives, more than 150 tunnels and complexes [of Hamas]," Conricus told a briefing late on Saturday. Such underground structure is a "backbone" of Hamas’ combat capabilities, as the movement uses it to hide and come out unexpectedly, he added. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/hamas-labyrinth-idfs-nightmare-what-is-known-about-vast-tunnel-network-beneath-gaza-1114332904.html
gaza strip
gaza
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114810460_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60c7e2d23c381e17dd2394be5b93da12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel defense forces, gaza strip, underground tunnels of hamas in gaza
israel defense forces, gaza strip, underground tunnels of hamas in gaza

IDF Destroys 150 Underground Tunnels of Hamas in Gaza

06:08 GMT 12.11.2023 (Updated: 06:09 GMT 12.11.2023)
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD GHARABLIIsraeli troops aim their weapons during confrontations with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank town of Al-Ram on January 27, 2023.
Israeli troops aim their weapons during confrontations with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank town of Al-Ram on January 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has dismantled more than 150 underground tunnels and complexes in the Gaza Strip used by the Palestinian movement Hamas, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.
"We have dismantled, most of it has been through explosives, more than 150 tunnels and complexes [of Hamas]," Conricus told a briefing late on Saturday.
Such underground structure is a "backbone" of Hamas’ combat capabilities, as the movement uses it to hide and come out unexpectedly, he added.
FILE - In this Friday, July 25, 2014 file photo, an Israeli army officer gives journalists a tour of a tunnel allegedly used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, at the Israel-Gaza Border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
Military
Hamas’ Labyrinth, IDF’s ‘Nightmare’: What is Known About Vast Tunnel Network Beneath Gaza
19 October, 18:05 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала