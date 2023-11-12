https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/israel-defense-forces-destroys-150-underground-tunnels-of-hamas-in-gaza-1114895484.html

IDF Destroys 150 Underground Tunnels of Hamas in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has dismantled more than 150 underground tunnels and complexes in the Gaza Strip used by the Palestinian movement Hamas, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.

"We have dismantled, most of it has been through explosives, more than 150 tunnels and complexes [of Hamas]," Conricus told a briefing late on Saturday. Such underground structure is a "backbone" of Hamas’ combat capabilities, as the movement uses it to hide and come out unexpectedly, he added. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

