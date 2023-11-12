https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/israeli-ministry-of-defense-concludes-deal-to-sell-davids-sling-air-defense-system-to-finland--1114896937.html

Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland

Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system.

Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system. In April, the Israeli Ministry of Defense received a request from its Finnish counterparts to purchase the David's Sling system, which had not previously been exported abroad. The deal reportedly required a US export license due to joint development efforts.The David's Sling missile defense system was jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency(MDA) in 2009. Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was the prime contractor for the project. The system was finally adopted by the Israeli army in 2017. It is designed to intercept advanced air targets, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The system incorporates advanced radar, command and control, and intercept technologies to provide a comprehensive defense against a wide range of air threats.

