International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/israeli-ministry-of-defense-concludes-deal-to-sell-davids-sling-air-defense-system-to-finland--1114896937.html
Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland
Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland
Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system.
2023-11-12T08:26+0000
2023-11-12T08:42+0000
military
israel
finland
defense ministry
israeli ministry of defense
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103211/29/1032112973_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_07a1ffcd63928a52f6a01eecc2bad998.jpg
Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system. In April, the Israeli Ministry of Defense received a request from its Finnish counterparts to purchase the David's Sling system, which had not previously been exported abroad. The deal reportedly required a US export license due to joint development efforts.The David's Sling missile defense system was jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency(MDA) in 2009. Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was the prime contractor for the project. The system was finally adopted by the Israeli army in 2017. It is designed to intercept advanced air targets, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The system incorporates advanced radar, command and control, and intercept technologies to provide a comprehensive defense against a wide range of air threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/why-gaza-war-hasnt-become-a-good-ad-for-israeli-air-defense-system-1114873317.html
israel
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103211/29/1032112973_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_6d3eb5f01cde832b782e13383cf7ff2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli ministry of defense, david's sling missile defense system, air defense system to finland
israeli ministry of defense, david's sling missile defense system, air defense system to finland

Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland

08:26 GMT 12.11.2023 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 12.11.2023)
© AP Photo / Ministry of DefenseThis photograph provided by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on Monday Dec. 21, 2015 shows a launch of David's Sling missile defense system. David's Sling is intended to counter medium-range missiles possessed by enemies throughout the region, most notably the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
This photograph provided by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on Monday Dec. 21, 2015 shows a launch of David's Sling missile defense system. David's Sling is intended to counter medium-range missiles possessed by enemies throughout the region, most notably the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2023
© AP Photo / Ministry of Defense
Subscribe
Earlier, the US authorities approved the sale to Finland of the David's Sling missile defense system (BMD) developed by the Israeli company Rafael in cooperation with the US.
Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system.

"Director General MG (Res) Eyal Zamir signed an agreement for the sale of the "David's Sling" to Finland valued at approx. 317 million EUR. It is one of the world's leading systems for intercepting advanced threats including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft & drones," the ministry said on X.

In April, the Israeli Ministry of Defense received a request from its Finnish counterparts to purchase the David's Sling system, which had not previously been exported abroad. The deal reportedly required a US export license due to joint development efforts.
An Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
Military
Why Gaza War Hasn't Become a Good Ad for Israeli Air Defense System
10 November, 17:22 GMT
The David's Sling missile defense system was jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency(MDA) in 2009. Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was the prime contractor for the project.
The system was finally adopted by the Israeli army in 2017. It is designed to intercept advanced air targets, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The system incorporates advanced radar, command and control, and intercept technologies to provide a comprehensive defense against a wide range of air threats.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала