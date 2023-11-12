https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/israeli-ministry-of-defense-concludes-deal-to-sell-davids-sling-air-defense-system-to-finland--1114896937.html
Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland
Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland
Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system.
2023-11-12T08:26+0000
2023-11-12T08:26+0000
2023-11-12T08:42+0000
military
israel
finland
defense ministry
israeli ministry of defense
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103211/29/1032112973_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_07a1ffcd63928a52f6a01eecc2bad998.jpg
Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system. In April, the Israeli Ministry of Defense received a request from its Finnish counterparts to purchase the David's Sling system, which had not previously been exported abroad. The deal reportedly required a US export license due to joint development efforts.The David's Sling missile defense system was jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency(MDA) in 2009. Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was the prime contractor for the project. The system was finally adopted by the Israeli army in 2017. It is designed to intercept advanced air targets, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The system incorporates advanced radar, command and control, and intercept technologies to provide a comprehensive defense against a wide range of air threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/why-gaza-war-hasnt-become-a-good-ad-for-israeli-air-defense-system-1114873317.html
israel
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103211/29/1032112973_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_6d3eb5f01cde832b782e13383cf7ff2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli ministry of defense, david's sling missile defense system, air defense system to finland
israeli ministry of defense, david's sling missile defense system, air defense system to finland
Israeli Ministry of Defense Concludes Deal to Sell David's Sling Air Defense System to Finland
08:26 GMT 12.11.2023 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 12.11.2023)
Earlier, the US authorities approved the sale to Finland of the David's Sling missile defense system (BMD) developed by the Israeli company Rafael in cooperation with the US.
Israel's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Finland for the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system.
"Director General MG (Res) Eyal Zamir signed an agreement for the sale of the "David's Sling" to Finland valued at approx. 317 million EUR. It is one of the world's leading systems for intercepting advanced threats including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft & drones," the ministry said on X.
In April, the Israeli Ministry of Defense received a request from its Finnish counterparts to purchase the David's Sling system
, which had not previously been exported abroad. The deal reportedly required a US export license due to joint development efforts.
The David's Sling missile defense system was jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency(MDA) in 2009. Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was the prime contractor for the project.
The system was finally adopted by the Israeli army in 2017. It is designed to intercept advanced air targets, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The system incorporates advanced radar, command and control, and intercept technologies to provide a comprehensive defense against a wide range of air threats.