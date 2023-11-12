International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD
Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD
Russian armed forces repelled five attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, inflicting heavy casualties on the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the Donetsk direction, Southern group units repelled five enemy attacks near the villages of Kurdyumovka and Klishcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic with aviation and artillery assistance. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 250 military personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks," the ministry said. Ukrainian losses also included a Polish-made Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, a US-made M119 howitzer, three D-30 guns and one D-20 howitzer. In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops used aviation and artillery strikes to repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups of the 54th mechanized brigade near the village of Zagoruykovka in Kharkov region, leaving 40 Ukrainian troops dead or wounded. Russian troops also repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Liman direction, leaving up to 210 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded. A further attack was repelled near the village of Nikolskoe in the southern Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian ministry said. Ukrainian troops were struck by artillery fire near the village of Novomikhailovka and the town of Vugledar.
Russia Repels 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces repelled five attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, inflicting heavy casualties on the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the Donetsk direction, Southern group units repelled five enemy attacks near the villages of Kurdyumovka and Klishcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic with aviation and artillery assistance. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 250 military personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks," the ministry said.
Ukrainian losses also included a Polish-made Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, a US-made M119 howitzer, three D-30 guns and one D-20 howitzer.
In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops used aviation and artillery strikes to repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups of the 54th mechanized brigade near the village of Zagoruykovka in Kharkov region, leaving 40 Ukrainian troops dead or wounded.
Russian troops also repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Liman direction, leaving up to 210 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded.
A further attack was repelled near the village of Nikolskoe in the southern Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian ministry said. Ukrainian troops were struck by artillery fire near the village of Novomikhailovka and the town of Vugledar.
