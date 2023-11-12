https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/us-house-speaker-johnson-proposes-funding-government-without-aid-to-ukraine-and-israel-1114893560.html
US House Speaker Johnson Proposes Funding Government Without Aid to Ukraine and Israel
US House Speaker Johnson Proposes Funding Government Without Aid to Ukraine and Israel
US House of Representatives speaker, Mike Johnson, introduced a bill to temporarily fund the federal government without funds for to Ukraine, Israel and the defence of the US southern border.
2023-11-12T00:24+0000
2023-11-12T00:24+0000
2023-11-12T00:24+0000
americas
us
congress
republicans
ukraine
mike johnson
white house
karine jean-pierre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114501815_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94883ca941385eff7adbc726cacec82b.jpg
According to the bill, part of the government programmes also related to transport, energy and military construction will be financed by 19 January, which would be the funding deadline for those programs and agencies which are covered under regular appropriations bills pertaining to agriculture, rural development, and Food and Drug Administration.Funds for energy and water development, military construction and Veterans Affairs together with Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development will also be ceased.The allocation of money for the rest of the government sectors will be calculated until 2 February.Johnson expects some Republicans to vote against his bill, but in that case he expects Democrats to support it, Politico reports. However, even if approved in the House, the bill may not pass in the Senate.White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called the proposal "a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns", claiming that Republicans were "wasting precious time with an unserious proposal that has been panned by members of both parties". The statement urged Republicans to "work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown".Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden's request to Congress for $24bln in aid to Ukraine almost caused a government shutdown after Republican congressmen refused to approve a budget that included those funds. As a result, a temporary budget was adopted without a clause on support for Ukraine.Biden has already said that he would not sign the bill on allocating aid to Israel without Ukraine if it is approved by Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/bidens-big-ask-1112548146.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114501815_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de1e28e7967611554448c1f8904181ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us house speaker johnson, us shutdown, will us federal government do shutdown, new us budget draft, white house spokeswoman karine jean-pierre,
us house speaker johnson, us shutdown, will us federal government do shutdown, new us budget draft, white house spokeswoman karine jean-pierre,
US House Speaker Johnson Proposes Funding Government Without Aid to Ukraine and Israel
The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson (R-LA), has introduced a bill to temporarily fund the federal government. His proposal does not to include aid to Ukraine or Israel but does funds for the defense of the US southern border.
According to the bill, part of the government programmes also related to transport, energy and military construction will be financed by 19 January, which would be the funding deadline for those programs and agencies which are covered under regular appropriations bills pertaining to agriculture, rural development, and Food and Drug Administration.
Funds for energy and water development, military construction and Veterans Affairs together with Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development will also be ceased.
The allocation of money for the rest of the government sectors will be calculated until 2 February.
Johnson expects some Republicans to vote against his bill
, but in that case he expects Democrats to support it, Politico reports. However, even if approved in the House, the bill may not pass in the Senate.
"This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories... Separating out the CR from the supplemental funding debates places our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border," Johnson said in a statement on Saturday.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called
the proposal "a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns
", claiming that Republicans were "wasting precious time with an unserious proposal that has been panned by members of both parties". The statement urged Republicans to "work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown".
"My opposition to the clean CR just announced by the Speaker ... cannot be overstated. Funding Pelosi level spending & policies for 75 days — for future 'promises,'" House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) wrote on X, opposing the legislation.
Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden's request to Congress for $24bln in aid to Ukraine
almost caused a government shutdown after Republican congressmen refused to approve a budget that included those funds. As a result, a temporary budget was adopted without a clause on support for Ukraine.
Biden has already said that he would not sign the bill on allocating aid to Israel without Ukraine if it is approved by Congress.