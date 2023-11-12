https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/us-house-speaker-johnson-proposes-funding-government-without-aid-to-ukraine-and-israel-1114893560.html

US House Speaker Johnson Proposes Funding Government Without Aid to Ukraine and Israel

US House of Representatives speaker, Mike Johnson, introduced a bill to temporarily fund the federal government without funds for to Ukraine, Israel and the defence of the US southern border.

According to the bill, part of the government programmes also related to transport, energy and military construction will be financed by 19 January, which would be the funding deadline for those programs and agencies which are covered under regular appropriations bills pertaining to agriculture, rural development, and Food and Drug Administration.Funds for energy and water development, military construction and Veterans Affairs together with Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development will also be ceased.The allocation of money for the rest of the government sectors will be calculated until 2 February.Johnson expects some Republicans to vote against his bill, but in that case he expects Democrats to support it, Politico reports. However, even if approved in the House, the bill may not pass in the Senate.White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called the proposal "a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns", claiming that Republicans were "wasting precious time with an unserious proposal that has been panned by members of both parties". The statement urged Republicans to "work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown".Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden's request to Congress for $24bln in aid to Ukraine almost caused a government shutdown after Republican congressmen refused to approve a budget that included those funds. As a result, a temporary budget was adopted without a clause on support for Ukraine.Biden has already said that he would not sign the bill on allocating aid to Israel without Ukraine if it is approved by Congress.

