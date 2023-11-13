International
Beijing to Hold Military Drills in South China Sea on November 14-18 - Officials
The Chinese army will conduct military exercises in South China Sea from November 14-18, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced on Monday.
The drills will take place on a daily basis since 6 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT) until 6:30 p.m. (10:30 GMT), the administration said. It indicated the coordinates of the area where the exercises will be held, banning the entrance for the period of the drills. Other details are not disclosed.
11:04 GMT 13.11.2023 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 13.11.2023)
© AP Photo / Zha ChunmingIn this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese army will conduct military exercises in South China Sea from November 14-18, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced on Monday.
The drills will take place on a daily basis since 6 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT) until 6:30 p.m. (10:30 GMT), the administration said.
It indicated the coordinates of the area where the exercises will be held, banning the entrance for the period of the drills.
Other details are not disclosed.
