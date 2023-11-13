https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/beijing-to-hold-military-drills-in-south-china-sea-on-november-14-18---officials-1114920780.html
Beijing to Hold Military Drills in South China Sea on November 14-18 - Officials
The Chinese army will conduct military exercises in South China Sea from November 14-18, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced on Monday.
The drills will take place on a daily basis since 6 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT) until 6:30 p.m. (10:30 GMT), the administration said. It indicated the coordinates of the area where the exercises will be held, banning the entrance for the period of the drills. Other details are not disclosed.
