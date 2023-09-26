https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/beijing-warns-philippines-against-provocations-in-disputed-waters-of-south-china-sea-1113678160.html
Beijing Warns Philippines Against Provocations in Disputed Waters of South China Sea
China advises the Philippines to avoid any provocations in the disputed areas of the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
2023-09-26T09:43+0000
2023-09-26T09:43+0000
2023-09-26T09:43+0000
asia
philippines
china
south china sea
chinese foreign ministry
alexander wang
"China strongly supports the sovereignty, maritime rights and interests of Huangyan Island [Scarborough Shoal]. We advise the Philippines to avoid provocations," Wang told a briefing. Scarborough Shoal is located about 123 miles west of Subic Bay and is claimed by the Philippines, China and Taiwan.On Monday, Philippine newspaper reported that the Philippines had removed the floating barriers in the South China Sea, saying they were illegally placed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) near the disputed area of Scarborough Shoal.
philippines
china
south china sea
