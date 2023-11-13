https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/biden-on-whether-hell-veto-gop-stopgap-measure-lets-wait-to-see-what-they-come-up-with-1114934016.html
Biden on Whether He'll Veto GOP Stopgap Measure: ‘Let’s Wait to See What They Come Up With'
Biden on Whether He'll Veto GOP Stopgap Measure: 'Let's Wait to See What They Come Up With'
US President Joe Biden said on Monday, when asked whether he would veto a stopgap funding measure, that he will wait and see what Congress suggests.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114776749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4f2e870c055caf89db6a193e3b75dd4.jpg
"I am not going to make a judgment what I veto, what I sign. But let's wait to see what they come up with," Biden told reporters.The US president's remarks come just days after House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal on Saturday to delay a partial government shutdown set to take place November 17, revealing a two-part initiative that would extend some funding until mid January and others through early February.The initiative, however, excludes Biden's requested funding for Israel or Ukraine. Johnson has stated that splitting the funding will put the House GOP "in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes" at the US-Mexico border."The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess," he underscored.However, the funding effort has been met with skepticism by many, including officials in the White House. In fact, White House Press Secretary referred to the reported initiative as a "recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns."Although the laddered funding move has gained the support of Republican lawmakers in the House, not everyone is on board, including US Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who has likened the stopgap measure to fixes carried out by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Government insiders have indicated that the lower congressional chamber is expected to vote on the funding effort as soon as Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday, when asked whether he would veto a stopgap funding measure, that he will wait and see what Congress suggests.
"I am not going to make a judgment what I veto, what I sign. But let’s wait to see what they come up with," Biden told reporters.
The US president's remarks come just days after House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal on Saturday to delay a partial government shutdown set to take place November 17, revealing a two-part initiative that would extend some funding until mid January and others through early February.
The initiative, however, excludes Biden's requested funding for Israel or Ukraine. Johnson has stated that splitting the funding will put the House GOP "in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes" at the US-Mexico border.
"The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess," he underscored.
A filed reviewed and reported on by US media detailed that funding for veteran programs, transportation, agriculture and energy and housing would be linked to spending measures that would run through January 19, 2024.
It's further reported that funding coverage for government agencies including the Pentagon, Homeland Security and the State Department would extend until February 2, 2024.
However, the funding effort has been met with skepticism by many, including officials in the White House. In fact, White House Press Secretary referred to the reported initiative as a "recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns."
Although the laddered funding move has gained the support of Republican lawmakers in the House, not everyone is on board, including US Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who has likened
the stopgap measure to fixes carried out by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Government insiders have indicated that the lower congressional chamber is expected to vote on the funding effort as soon as Tuesday.