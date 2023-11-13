https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/book-tell-all-claims-trump-asked-kim-kardashian-for-quid-pro-quo-over-commutation-pleas-1114933845.html

Book Tell-All Claims Trump Asked Kim Kardashian for ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Over Commutation Pleas

A new book by US journalist Jonathan Karl claims that Trump asked for celebrity access in exchange for commuting sentences.

New findings in a book by US journalist Jonathan Karl alleges that former US President Donald Trump demanded a quid pro quo understanding from celebrity Kim Kardashian, agreeing to commute sentences for prisoners she advocated for in exchange for her using her connections to get football stars to visit him in the White House.Karl writes in his upcoming book, “Tired of Winning,” that Kardashian agreed to the scheme, deducing it would be a “small price to pay to get some justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences.” However, the players she contacted all declined in the end. “Trump had become too toxic,” Karl added, noting that Trump allegedly made his offer to Kardashian in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 election. "In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him."According to Karl, Kardashian made one more attempt to reach out to Trump in 2021, months after he left the White House. Karl says Trump told her “hell no,” before adding: “You voted for [US President Joe] Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?”Kardashian did not publicly endorse a candidate for the 2020 election and after Johnson’s clemency was granted, Kardashian was quoted in the media as saying: “I have nothing bad to say about the president. He has done something amazing.”However, days after the election, she posted a picture on social media of then-President-elect Biden and then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with heart emojis.Karl’s book also claims Trump became obsessed with a conspiracy theory pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he could return to the White House in August 2021, suggesting the results of the 2020 election would be thrown out and he would be reinstalled as commander-in-chief.Trump regularly claims the 2020 election was stolen and while he once alluded to returning in 2024 “or sooner” he has otherwise not publicly mentioned the idea that he could return to the White House prior to the 2024 election.

