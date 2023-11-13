https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/from-assault-rifles-to-super-heavy-transport-plane-russia-wows-at-dubai-airshow-1114919487.html

From Assault Rifles to Super Heavy Transport Plane: Russia Wows at Dubai Airshow

The biennial Dubai Airshow kicked off at Dubai World Central on Monday, showing off some of the latest and greatest military and aerospace technology from around the world. Sputnik got an inside look at some of the products Russian companies are displaying this year.

Russian high tech giant Rostec is making a big splash at the Dubai Airshow this week, presenting about 200 pieces of military, civilian and dual-use equipment at the exhibition.The Russian expo, organized by Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state intermediary agency for the export of defense and dual use equipment, is featuring products from a range of Russian aerospace and defense companies, including Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET), High-Precision Complexes, Kalashnikov Concern, Roselectronics, Russian Helicopters, United Aircraft Corporation and other Rostec subsidiaries.This year is no exception, Artyakov said, with Russia making a big impression with the presentation of the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A(E), the latest modernization of Russia’s workhorse heavy transport aircraft.Artyakov says the plane “will certainly attract the attention of visitors,” pointing out that “this is the first time in almost 30 years that an aircraft of this class has been demonstrated abroad.”The Il-76MD-90A is a deep modernization of the base IL-76MD, itself a variant of the multi-purpose fixed wing, four-engine turbofan strategic airlifter developed by the USSR’s Ilyushin design bureau in the mid-1970s, and modernized repeatedly in the decades since. The newest modification has had over 70 percent of its systems upgraded compared to the IL-76MD model, Rostec says, and now features more powerful PS-90A-76 engines, upgraded landing gear, a strengthened and lightened wing, a glass cockpit, and new countermeasures.Other aircraft shown off at the show include offerings by Russian Helicopters, including a modification of the Kamov Ka-32 transport helicopter, the Ka-32A11M, with a domestically-made firefighting system able to fill its tanks with up to four tons of water in less than a minute, and carry up to 400 liters of foaming agents. The show also features the Ansat light multipurpose helicopter, modified with a medical module, the Mil Mi-171 transport chopper (a civilian modification of the old workhorse Mi-8), and the BAS-200 drone copter, developed jointly by Mil and Kamov National Helicopter.The Mi-171 helicopter at the show is a modified Mi-171A3 variant – equipped specifically for transport to and from and maintenance of offshore drilling platforms. It has room inside for up to 24 people – unprecedented carrying capacity for helicopters in its class. Russia’s Kamov Ka-52 attack chopper is also set to take part in the show’s flight program.On the small arms front, the show will feature the international premiere of a shortened version of Kalashnikov’s AK-19 assault rifle, capable for firing 5.56 mm NATO caliber rounds.Last but not least at the show is Russia’s presentation of Izdeliye 305E, an export version of the Light Multipurpose Guided Rocket (Russian acronym LMUR) air-to-surface missile which entered service with the Russian military in 2022, and quickly became mainstay aboard Russian helicopters operating in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.Developed by the Machine Building Design Bureau (a subsidiary of High-Precision Complexes), LMURs have been cited by NATO countries’ military intelligence as a major factor halting Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations this past summer. The missiles are equipped with a 25-kilogram high-explosive fragmentation warhead, and designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles, anti-aircraft systems and other targets from distances up to 14.5 kilometers away.‘Demand for Russian Weapons Not Decreasing’Russia’s participation in the Dubai Airshow is taking place against the background of ongoing attempts by the United States and its allies to cut Russia off from the world economy. However, in arms exports, just as elsewhere, these efforts are failing, says Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation head Dmitry Shugaev.Pointing out that Russia’s arms orders portfolio has remained at the level of $50-$55 billion in recent years, Shugaev pointed to strong demand from international partners, including the United Arab Emirates. “The United Arab Emirates is showing interest in almost the entire range of Russian military products. Bilateral consultations are held on a regular basis, the results of which are premature to discuss at this stage,” the official said.The Dubai Airshow is running from Monday until Friday at the Dubai World Center. The event features over 1,400 exhibitors and over 180 aircraft, both in flight and on static display. The show is also set to feature nine separate conference tracks in which over 300 speakers are taking part.

