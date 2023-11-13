https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russias-checkmate-fighter-jet-preparations-for-production-of-first-samples-underway-1114912378.html
Russia's Checkmate Fighter Jet: Preparations for Production of First Samples Underway
Russia has begun preparations for the production of the first samples of the fifth-generation Checkmate light combat aircraft, the press service of the Rostec State Corporation told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow-2023.
Russia has begun preparations to produce the first samples of the fifth-generation Checkmate light combat aircraft, the press service of the Rostec State Corporation told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow-2023.After the Checkmate presentation, communication was established with potential customers, and the cost of the project and individual technical solutions were adjusted.Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. expects the prototype of the fifth-generation Checkmate light fighter to be built by the end of 2025. He said that foreign customers are interested in the Checkmate and the project has been adapted to meet their requirements.Checkmate is Russia's first fifth-generation single-engine aircraft, developed by Sukhoi (part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation). The aircraft was unveiled at the MAKS-2021 airshow in July 2021. The foreign premiere took place in the same year at the Dubai Airshow. The main features of the fighter jet are high stealth, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high "cost effectiveness".The fighter will be able to engage up to six targets simultaneously. The single-engine aircraft will have a speed of Mach 1.8 and a combat radius of 3,000 kilometers.
"On the basis of the work carried out, the design was modified, which also adjusted the date of the first flight. Today, the design documentation has been transferred to the production plant and preparations for the production of the first samples have begun," the state corporation said.
After the Checkmate presentation
, communication was established with potential customers, and the cost of the project and individual technical solutions were adjusted.
"This has significantly increased the competitiveness and commercial attractiveness of the domestic single-engine aircraft and reduced the technical risks of its development," Rostec emphasized.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. expects the prototype of the fifth-generation Checkmate light fighter to be built by the end of 2025. He said that foreign customers are interested in the Checkmate and the project has been adapted to meet their requirements.
Checkmate is Russia's first fifth-generation single-engine aircraft, developed by Sukhoi (part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation
). The aircraft was unveiled at the MAKS-2021 airshow in July 2021. The foreign premiere took place in the same year at the Dubai Airshow. The main features of the fighter jet are high stealth
, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high "cost effectiveness".
The fighter will be able to engage up to six targets simultaneously. The single-engine aircraft will have a speed of Mach 1.8 and a combat radius of 3,000 kilometers.