Hungary Refuses to Approve Allocation of 500Mln Euros for Arms for Ukraine
Hungary blocked allocation of 500 million euros ($533 million) for arms delivery for Kiev under the European Peace Facility, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Monday.
According to Szijjarto, Hungary has not received guarantees from Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) on non-inclusion of Hungarian companies in the list of “international sponsors of war."The minister stressed that there was a big pressure on Hungary regarding this issue during the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday. has failed to provide guarantees
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary blocked allocation of 500 million euros ($533 million) for arms delivery for Kiev under the European Peace Facility, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Monday.
According to Szijjarto, Hungary has not received guarantees from Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) on non-inclusion of Hungarian companies in the list of “international sponsors of war."
The minister stressed that there was a big pressure on Hungary
regarding this issue during the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday. has failed to provide guarantees
“Surely, I did not agree to this today, we still adhere to our position: until we receive guarantees from the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption that the situation with the inclusion of OTP Bank or any other Hungarian enterprise for far-fetched reasons in the list of international war sponsors will never be repeated,” Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists.