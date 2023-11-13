https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/hungary-refuses-to-approve-allocation-of-500mln-euros-for-arms-for-ukraine-1114927147.html

Hungary Refuses to Approve Allocation of 500Mln Euros for Arms for Ukraine

Hungary Refuses to Approve Allocation of 500Mln Euros for Arms for Ukraine

Hungary blocked allocation of 500 million euros ($533 million) for arms delivery for Kiev under the European Peace Facility, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Monday.

According to Szijjarto, Hungary has not received guarantees from Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) on non-inclusion of Hungarian companies in the list of “international sponsors of war."The minister stressed that there was a big pressure on Hungary regarding this issue during the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday. has failed to provide guarantees

