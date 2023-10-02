https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/hungarys-fm-shuns-eu-diplomats-summit-in-kiev-to-meet-business-execs-1113852767.html
Hungary's FM Shuns EU Diplomats' Summit in Kiev to Meet Business Execs
Hungary's FM Shuns EU Diplomats' Summit in Kiev to Meet Business Execs
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is not attending European top diplomat’s summit in Kiev. Deputy FM will represent Budapest.
2023-10-02T10:55+0000
2023-10-02T10:55+0000
2023-10-02T10:57+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
peter szijjarto
hungary
ukraine
european union (eu)
viktor orban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_64f109d80a9cdf1b3928be753e1cda16.jpg
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has met with representatives of German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, he said in a Facebook* post, and skipped a meeting of European foreign ministers in Kiev."The task now is to reduce inflation, and for 2024 - to rebuild economic growth. For this, the work has to start now and it requires companies like the German Thyssenkrupp," Szijjarto wrote.Ties between Budapest and Brussels have been tense of late, with Hungary repeatedly voicing its protest as the EU's blank checks for Kiev.It was earlier reported that Hungary believes that the EU has spent its share of a funding program on supporting Kiev regime. EU authorities had confessed to freezing over €6 billion intended for Budapest, citing political concerns. However, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban is afraid that the funds were given to Ukraine."It is possible that some of it [the money] is already in Ukraine. If there is no money to give Ukraine the sums promised before, and we promise to give new sums, and there are people who haven't received the money, it is reasonable to assume that this money is already gone," Orban said in an interview to a radio station.The Hungarian premier added that his country will block any funding for Kiev unless Budapest receives the designated funds.Another stumbling block between Hungary and Ukraine is the fate of Transcarpathian Hungarians, whose rights are systematically abused by Kiev.*Meta’s Facebook is banned in Russia for extremism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/borrell-says-total-amount-of-eu-assistance-to-ukraine-reaches-898bln-1113847876.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111192081_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf85db6f3117ce9e981ba64e3fcf27d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, hungary ukraine rivalry, hungary vs ukraine, ukraine summit eropean union
ukrainian crisis, hungary ukraine rivalry, hungary vs ukraine, ukraine summit eropean union
Hungary's FM Shuns EU Diplomats' Summit in Kiev to Meet Business Execs
10:55 GMT 02.10.2023 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 02.10.2023)
Peter Szijjarto did not attend the European top diplomat’s summit in Kiev. Instead, Budapest's deputy foreign minister will represent the country at the gathering.
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has met with representatives of German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, he said in a Facebook* post
, and skipped a meeting of European foreign ministers in Kiev.
"The task now is to reduce inflation, and for 2024 - to rebuild economic growth. For this, the work has to start now and it requires companies like the German Thyssenkrupp," Szijjarto wrote.
Ties between Budapest and Brussels have been tense of late, with Hungary repeatedly voicing its protest as the EU's blank checks for Kiev.
It was earlier reported that Hungary believes that the EU has spent its share
of a funding program on supporting Kiev regime. EU authorities had confessed to freezing over €6 billion intended for Budapest, citing political concerns. However, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban is afraid that the funds were given to Ukraine.
"It is possible that some of it [the money] is already in Ukraine. If there is no money to give Ukraine the sums promised before, and we promise to give new sums, and there are people who haven't received the money, it is reasonable to assume that this money is already gone," Orban said in an interview to a radio station.
The Hungarian premier added that his country will block any funding for Kiev unless Budapest receives the designated funds.
Another stumbling block between Hungary and Ukraine is the fate of Transcarpathian Hungarians
, whose rights are systematically abused by Kiev.
*Meta’s Facebook is banned in Russia for extremism.