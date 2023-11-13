https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/roscosmos-to-purchase-satellite-resources-from-private-sector-for-first-time-1114926397.html

Roscosmos to Purchase Satellite Resources From Private Sector for First Time

Roscosmos to Purchase Satellite Resources From Private Sector for First Time

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is going to purchase the resources of Earth observation satellites from private companies for the first time, deputy director of the Department of Automatic Space Complexes, Navigation Systems of Roscosmos Valery Zaichko said on Monday.

2023-11-13T14:21+0000

2023-11-13T14:21+0000

2023-11-13T14:21+0000

russia

russia

roscosmos

valery zaichko

satellite

sputnik

science & tech

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107929/50/1079295051_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b4865d1561da5151710c7e295350f82b.png

Zaichko specified that Roscosmos will provide the resources of private Earth observation satellites on a paid basis in the federal remote sensing data fund.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-launches-next-generation-glonass-k2-navigation-satellite-into-orbit-1112584720.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, russian satellite, russian space, private satellite, space satellites, earth satellites, state needs, state demands, expropriation