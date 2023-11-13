International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/roscosmos-to-purchase-satellite-resources-from-private-sector-for-first-time-1114926397.html
Roscosmos to Purchase Satellite Resources From Private Sector for First Time
Roscosmos to Purchase Satellite Resources From Private Sector for First Time
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is going to purchase the resources of Earth observation satellites from private companies for the first time, deputy director of the Department of Automatic Space Complexes, Navigation Systems of Roscosmos Valery Zaichko said on Monday.
2023-11-13T14:21+0000
2023-11-13T14:21+0000
russia
russia
roscosmos
valery zaichko
satellite
sputnik
science & tech
space
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107929/50/1079295051_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b4865d1561da5151710c7e295350f82b.png
Zaichko specified that Roscosmos will provide the resources of private Earth observation satellites on a paid basis in the federal remote sensing data fund.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-launches-next-generation-glonass-k2-navigation-satellite-into-orbit-1112584720.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107929/50/1079295051_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f914b85909ea48512c894967432bb6a2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscosmos, russian satellite, russian space, private satellite, space satellites, earth satellites, state needs, state demands, expropriation
roscosmos, russian satellite, russian space, private satellite, space satellites, earth satellites, state needs, state demands, expropriation

Roscosmos to Purchase Satellite Resources From Private Sector for First Time

14:21 GMT 13.11.2023
© Photo : Russian Space SystemsMeteor-M satellite. Rendering provided by Russian Space Systems JSC.
Meteor-M satellite. Rendering provided by Russian Space Systems JSC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
© Photo : Russian Space Systems
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is going to purchase the resources of Earth observation satellites from private companies for the first time, deputy director of the Department of Automatic Space Complexes, Navigation Systems of Roscosmos Valery Zaichko said on Monday.
Zaichko specified that Roscosmos will provide the resources of private Earth observation satellites on a paid basis in the federal remote sensing data fund.
"Today we have prepared a federal project... in which we are attracting six private companies. These will be so-called forward contracts that will allow private space companies to create their own satellites, launch them into orbit, and we will buy either the entire resource or part of the resource for use for state needs and place them in the federal remote sensing data fund," Zaichko stated at the conference titled Current problems in remote sensing of the Earth from space.
A GLONASS [Global Navigation Satellite System] satellite mock-up on display at the exhibition Space -- Elections -- Telecommunications - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Russia
Russia Launches Next-Generation Glonass-K2 Navigation Satellite Into Orbit
14 August, 13:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала