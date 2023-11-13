https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/roscosmos-to-purchase-satellite-resources-from-private-sector-for-first-time-1114926397.html
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is going to purchase the resources of Earth observation satellites from private companies for the first time, deputy director of the Department of Automatic Space Complexes, Navigation Systems of Roscosmos Valery Zaichko said on Monday.
Zaichko specified that Roscosmos will provide the resources of private Earth observation satellites on a paid basis in the federal remote sensing data fund.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is going to purchase the resources of Earth observation satellites from private companies for the first time, deputy director of the Department of Automatic Space Complexes, Navigation Systems of Roscosmos Valery Zaichko said on Monday.
Zaichko specified that Roscosmos will provide the resources of private Earth observation satellites on a paid basis in the federal remote sensing data fund.
"Today we have prepared a federal project... in which we are attracting six private companies. These will be so-called forward contracts that will allow private space companies to create their own satellites, launch them into orbit, and we will buy either the entire resource or part of the resource for use for state needs
and place them in the federal remote sensing data fund," Zaichko stated at the conference titled Current problems in remote sensing of the Earth from space.