US Bases in Eastern Syria Came Under Rocket Fire, Media Reports

US bases in eastern Syria has come under fire, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported. Other media previously reported that one of this bases, Koniko, had been under attack before.

2023-11-13T00:16+0000

A US base at the Koniko oil field in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria has come under rocket fire, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported. Other media previously reported that Koniko site had been under attack before."A US base at the Koniko oil field northeast of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria was subjected to rocket fire," the TV channel said, citing a local source.According to the TV channel, 15 missiles were fired, causing heavy explosions at the US base. As the TV channel's sources note, the attack was a response to US strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria.The broadcaster also reported, citing a source, that several US soldiers were killed as a result of this rocket attack.In addition, the US base in al-Shadadi, located in the northeastern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, was attacked with three drones, the report said.The US military has 24 military bases and four locations in Syria. US bases in Syria have been repeatedly attacked with drones and missiles. The US blames the attacks on groups linked to Iran and attributes their intensification to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

