US, South Korea Revise Deterrence Plans Against North Korea For 1st Time in 10 Years - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, have approved a revised version of the joint deterrence strategy against North Korea, its first update in ten years, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the two senior military officials held the 55th security consultative meeting in the South Korean capital of Seoul, during which they reaffirmed the importance of the US- South Korea alliance for peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean peninsula. "The Secretary and the Minister endorsed the 2023 Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS), which was revised for the first time in ten years. They recognized that the 2023 TDS revisions render it into a flexible and robust document that serves as a strategic framework to effectively deter and respond to advancing DPRK [North Korean] nuclear and other WMD and non-nuclear capabilities with strategic impacts," the Pentagon said in a statement. Austin and Shin also expressed their respective governments' commitment to strengthening their deterrence capabilities and promoting stability on the peninsula. They also discussed the present security situation on the peninsula, as well as bilateral cooperation measures amid a perceived threat emanating from Pyongyang's cooperation with Moscow. Pyongyang has carried out numerous tests and launches of its nuclear arsenal throughout 2023, citing the need to boost the country's defense capabilities in view of the growing US-Japan-South Korean military cooperation, including joint drills that took place in late August. The launches have been invariably condemned by Washington, Tokyo and Seoul as well as by other Western countries and UN officials. The original TDS was adopted by South Korea and the US in 2013 as a response to North Korea's nuclear tests.

