International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/china-displays-live-fire-missile-launch-by-j-20-stealth-fighter-for-first-time--1114957245.html
China Displays Live-fire Missile Launch by J-20 Stealth Fighter for First Time
China Displays Live-fire Missile Launch by J-20 Stealth Fighter for First Time
China for the first time displayed a live-fire missile launch by a J-20 stealth fighter jet in a celebration video released on Friday, a day ahead of the 74th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.
2023-11-14T18:52+0000
2023-11-14T18:52+0000
china
global times
military
fighter jets
pla air force
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
chinese army
chinese air force
military aircraft
j-16 fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/96/1078559622_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1771390225c20b4eafd2759025aa9d.jpg
The video also showed the procedure how the PLA Air Force intercepts and expels foreign military aircraft, demonstrating the PLA Air Force's confidence and expertise, analysts said.Released by China's Ministry of National Defense, the video contained footage taken during the PLA Air Force's training that reflects its achievements in development and enhanced capabilities. In a story concerning a combat sortie by the air force of the PLA Southern Theater Command, a foreign military aircraft attempted to approach a PLA exercise area, before two J-16 fighter jets received orders to immediately take off and deal with the situation.Deterred by the Chinese warplanes, which took measures including radio communications, warning maneuvers and infrared warnings, the foreign military aircraft was forced to leave.The video clip showed how the PLA Air Force intercepts and expels foreign military aircraft, Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Friday.In the clip, the foreign military aircraft attempted close-in harassments and even provocation despite radio communications and warning maneuvers by the J-16s. When it was about to reach the line, the Chinese aircraft took the measure of infrared warning, which is to launch infrared flares within visual range, a more striking way of warning to the foreign military aircraft.Throughout the entire procedure, the PLA Air Force pilots took maneuvers and made unwavering decisions showing a high level of skill, expertise and confidence, Zhang said.The video said that the PLA Air Force conducts combat alert and aerial patrol missions all the time, launches combat sorties more than 10,000 times a year, and is always ready for combat and ready to defend China's territorial airspace.It reflects the high level of combat readiness of the PLA Air Force, and also indicates the complexity of aerial threats China faces, Zhang stressed.The highlight of the video is close-up footage on a live-fire missile launch by a J-20 stealth fighter jet, observers said.In the clip, the J-20 launched an air-to-air missile from its side missile bay, as the missile quickly flew out of view with plume behind it.The design of the J-20's weapon bays are unique and reliable, Zhang emphasized.With the J-20 being China's most advanced fighter jet in active service, the reveal of how it launches a missile is an epitome of the achievements the PLA Air Force has reached in equipment development, Zhang stressed.Another part in the video showed that airborne troops with parachutes on their backs boarding a whopping seven Y-20 large transport aircraft.Having as many as seven Y-20 large transport aircraft in one location reflects the continued increase in the PLA Air Force's strategic power projection capabilities, Zhang stated.Since the commissioning of the Y-20, this type of aircraft has carried out many types of important missions, sending emergency aid supplies to many countries to as far as the South Pacific.This displays China's emphasis on peaceful engagement and its image as a responsible major power, Zhang said, noting that the Y-20 is a pioneer in the Chinese military's image as a powerful force, a civilized force, and a peaceful force.This article was originally published on the Global Times website.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220531/chinas-j-16-fighter-jets-deployed-in-latest-joint-strategic-patrol-with-russia-1095895195.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220531/chinas-j-16-fighter-jets-deployed-in-latest-joint-strategic-patrol-with-russia-1095895195.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/96/1078559622_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6acd38d36297190f079ca2d3c9037c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
people's liberation army, pla air force, chinese air force, chinese jets, chinese aviation, chinese missiles, chinese fighter jets, chinese aircraft, transport aircraft, fighter aircraft, j-16, j-20, y-20, largest transport aircraft
people's liberation army, pla air force, chinese air force, chinese jets, chinese aviation, chinese missiles, chinese fighter jets, chinese aircraft, transport aircraft, fighter aircraft, j-16, j-20, y-20, largest transport aircraft

China Displays Live-fire Missile Launch by J-20 Stealth Fighter for First Time

18:52 GMT 14.11.2023
© AP Photo / Kin CheungTwo J-20 stealth fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong province
Two J-20 stealth fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong province - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
China for the first time displayed a live-fire missile launch by a J-20 stealth fighter jet in a celebration video released on Friday, a day ahead of the 74th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.
The video also showed the procedure how the PLA Air Force intercepts and expels foreign military aircraft, demonstrating the PLA Air Force's confidence and expertise, analysts said.
Released by China's Ministry of National Defense, the video contained footage taken during the PLA Air Force's training that reflects its achievements in development and enhanced capabilities.
In a story concerning a combat sortie by the air force of the PLA Southern Theater Command, a foreign military aircraft attempted to approach a PLA exercise area, before two J-16 fighter jets received orders to immediately take off and deal with the situation.
In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
Russia
China's J-16 Fighter Jets Deployed in Latest Joint Strategic Patrol With Russia
31 May 2022, 11:11 GMT
Deterred by the Chinese warplanes, which took measures including radio communications, warning maneuvers and infrared warnings, the foreign military aircraft was forced to leave.
The video clip showed how the PLA Air Force intercepts and expels foreign military aircraft, Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Friday.
"The first step is to issue verbal warning through radio communications on the incoming foreign military aircraft, in which the Chinese pilots identified themselves as the PLA Air Force and asked the foreign military aircraft to leave the area. At the same time, the Chinese pilots took warning maneuvers within visual range, including swaying the wings and displaying weapons carried under the wings. This is a relatively restrained way of displaying force, which is also a professional way widely used across the globe," Zhang said.
© Sputnik ScreenshotA Chinese PLAAF J-20 pilot locked in a dogfight with a J-16 pilot during combat drills
A Chinese PLAAF J-20 pilot locked in a dogfight with a J-16 pilot during combat drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
A Chinese PLAAF J-20 pilot locked in a dogfight with a J-16 pilot during combat drills
© Sputnik Screenshot
In the clip, the foreign military aircraft attempted close-in harassments and even provocation despite radio communications and warning maneuvers by the J-16s. When it was about to reach the line, the Chinese aircraft took the measure of infrared warning, which is to launch infrared flares within visual range, a more striking way of warning to the foreign military aircraft.

"Firing infrared flares from a certain distance is not lethal, but is a clear warning signal. In the end, the foreign military aircraft vacated the area," Zhang highlighted.

Throughout the entire procedure, the PLA Air Force pilots took maneuvers and made unwavering decisions showing a high level of skill, expertise and confidence, Zhang said.
The video said that the PLA Air Force conducts combat alert and aerial patrol missions all the time, launches combat sorties more than 10,000 times a year, and is always ready for combat and ready to defend China's territorial airspace.
In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
Russia
China's J-16 Fighter Jets Deployed in Latest Joint Strategic Patrol With Russia
31 May 2022, 11:11 GMT
It reflects the high level of combat readiness of the PLA Air Force, and also indicates the complexity of aerial threats China faces, Zhang stressed.
The highlight of the video is close-up footage on a live-fire missile launch by a J-20 stealth fighter jet, observers said.
In the clip, the J-20 launched an air-to-air missile from its side missile bay, as the missile quickly flew out of view with plume behind it.
© Sputnik Screenshot; CCTVThe “three musketeers of the sky” – the J-20, J-16 and J-10C – fly in formation in a real-combat scenario training session
The “three musketeers of the sky” – the J-20, J-16 and J-10C – fly in formation in a real-combat scenario training session - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
The “three musketeers of the sky” – the J-20, J-16 and J-10C – fly in formation in a real-combat scenario training session
© Sputnik Screenshot; CCTV
The design of the J-20's weapon bays are unique and reliable, Zhang emphasized.
With the J-20 being China's most advanced fighter jet in active service, the reveal of how it launches a missile is an epitome of the achievements the PLA Air Force has reached in equipment development, Zhang stressed.
Another part in the video showed that airborne troops with parachutes on their backs boarding a whopping seven Y-20 large transport aircraft.
© AFP 2023 / STR A Xian Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies past during the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province on November 1, 2016.
A Xian Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies past during the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province on November 1, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
A Xian Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies past during the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province on November 1, 2016.
© AFP 2023 / STR
Having as many as seven Y-20 large transport aircraft in one location reflects the continued increase in the PLA Air Force's strategic power projection capabilities, Zhang stated.
Since the commissioning of the Y-20, this type of aircraft has carried out many types of important missions, sending emergency aid supplies to many countries to as far as the South Pacific.
This displays China's emphasis on peaceful engagement and its image as a responsible major power, Zhang said, noting that the Y-20 is a pioneer in the Chinese military's image as a powerful force, a civilized force, and a peaceful force.
This article was originally published on the Global Times website.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала