https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/eu-cant-keep-promise-of-one-million-shells-for-ukraine---german-defense-minister-1114945249.html

EU Can't Keep Promise of One Million Shells for Ukraine - German Defense Minister

EU Can't Keep Promise of One Million Shells for Ukraine - German Defense Minister

EU members made an ambitious promise in March 2023 to produce and supply 1 million 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine in a year — while also replenishing their own armies' stocks, depleted by fuelling the proxy war with Russia.

2023-11-14T13:01+0000

2023-11-14T13:01+0000

2023-11-14T13:01+0000

europe

ukraine

germany

boris pistorius

russia's special operation in ukraine

thierry breton

josep borrell

brussels

european union (eu)

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114492936_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e3a6d7d87f937027bd763cc3d64509f6.jpg

Germany's defense minister has admitted that the European Union cannot keep its promise to supply Ukraine with a million artillery rounds.Boris Pistorius told media before a summit of EU defense ministers in Brussels that the pledge to deliver the shells by the end of March 2024 had always been unrealistic.He conceded that while Brussels had the money to pay for shells, European arms firms did not have the extra capacity to increase production in the short term.But Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market with responsibility for the ammunition scheme, insisted that the target "will be met" — but appeared to blame shortfalls individual EU countries for not making enough effort.The EU pledged in March to supply Ukraine with a million newly-produced 155mm-calibre shells for Western-supplied towed and self-propelled howitzers, including the US-made M777 and the French 'Caesar', after member states depleted their own armed forces' stocks arming Ukraine.Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell, the unelected EU executive's representative for foreign affairs and security, also tried to deny that the plan had been a failure."It's an interaction between the industry and the member states. The work is in process," Borrell said.He blamed producers for exporting 40 percent of production to non-EU countries, adding: "maybe what we have to do is to try to shift this production to the priority one, which is the Ukrainians."The Brussels-based bloc has diverted money from its European Peace Facility to buy arms for NATO's proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine. But the West has been unable to supply enough weapons and ammunition to match Russia's expanded industrial capacity, which has allowed its army to fire more than 20,000 artillery shells per day along the entire front.The sudden escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7 has also shifted the focus if US military aid from Kiev to Tel Aviv.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/hungary-refuses-to-approve-allocation-of-500mln-euros-for-arms-for-ukraine-1114927147.html

ukraine

germany

brussels

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russian special military operation in ukraine, nato proxy conflict with russia in ukraine, ukrainian shell famine, ukrainian ammunition shortage