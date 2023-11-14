https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/north-korea-blasts-g7-bloc-as-cold-war-relic-that-should-be-dismantled-immediately-1114944909.html

North Korea Blasts G7 Bloc as Cold War Relic That ‘Should Be Dismantled Immediately’

North Korea Blasts G7 Bloc as Cold War Relic That ‘Should Be Dismantled Immediately’

The comments come in the wake of last week’s G7 foreign ministers’ statement “strongly condemning” the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, and demanding the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

2023-11-14T11:29+0000

2023-11-14T11:29+0000

2023-11-14T11:33+0000

world

ukraine

russia

korean peninsula

g7

european union (eu)

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113059418_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_4d30e96fab9e01cb4769f4aef8719834.jpg

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at the G7 on Tuesday, calling the bloc of wealthy industrialized Western economies a Cold War relic that should keep its nose out of the affairs of other countries, and end its existence altogether.“I resolutely reject and most strongly condemn the ‘joint statement’ of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, which is peppered with groundless and unreasonable accusations seriously encroaching upon the dignity and sovereignty of the DPRK,” North Korean Department of International Organizations Director-General Jo Chol Su told reporters, responding to the G7 statement put out following the bloc's foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo on November 8.Jo accused the G7, whose members include the United States, Britain, Italy, Japan, France, Germany and Canada, plus the European Union, of causing and fomenting a series of global crises, from Ukraine and the Middle East to the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula.For the G7 to try to “find fault” with the actions of independent, sovereign states like the DPRK is constitutes “a mockery of and an insult to the international community aspiring after fairness and equity,” the senior North Korean diplomat said. “I think [the] G7 had better look at its image reflected in the eyes of the international community first before accusing others.”“Meanwhile, it is keen on muscle-flexing in the Taiwan Strait and other parts of the South China Sea, talking about ‘freedom of navigation’, ‘international order based on rules’ and ‘opposition to change of the status quo by force or coercion. It has staged a series of bilateral and multilateral joint naval military exercises with their allies to escalate the regional military tensions to the maximum. On the Korean Peninsula, it is pushing the situation to the brink of a nuclear war by establishing different nuclear confrontation policies, including the ‘Washington Declaration’, and accelerating the efforts for routine deployment of its strategic nuclear submarines, strategic bombers and other nuclear strategic assets,” the diplomat added.Jo accused the US’s G7 allies, including Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Canada, of stoking tensions and having “disgraceful records” doing “considerable harm to international peace and security,” citing, for example, to Britain’s provision of depleted uranium tank shells and long-range missiles to Ukraine, the deployment of naval forces to the Asia-Pacific, and moves to heighten nuclear tensions in the Pacific through the AUKUS pact with the US and Australia.North Korea’s response follows the G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement calling on Pyongyang to unilaterally denuclearize and liquidate its missile programs in a “complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner,” and slammed the DPRK over claims of arms transfers to Russia. With the rise of the BRICS bloc of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and from January 1, 2024 onward Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), the G7 is steadily losing its dominant status in global economic and geopolitical affairs, accounting for some 30 percent of the world’s total GDP, compared to 37 percent for the BRICS.North Korean media have hailed the rise of BRICS, characterizing the Global South country-led bloc’s growing power as a factor that will speed up the end of the domination of the US dollar in global trade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-south-korea-revise-deterrence-plans-against-north-korea-for-1st-time-in-10-years---pentagon-1114918637.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/north-korea-us-japan-south-korea-military-alliance-could-trigger-world-war-iii-1114742729.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/brics-share-of-global-economy-may-rise-more-than-twofold-compared-with-g7-by-2040-1114815952.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/how-do-brics-stack-up-against-g7-1112913972.html

ukraine

russia

korean peninsula

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

north korea, korean peninsula, g7, group of seven, united states, canada, germany, france, italy, japan, britain, united kingdom, uk, us, statement, reaction, response