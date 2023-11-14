https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/us-says-has-no-accurate-gaza-death-toll-but-far-too-many-innocent-palestinians-killed-1114961260.html

US Says Has No 'Accurate' Gaza Death Toll, But Far Too Many Innocent Palestinians Killed

The US is unable to provide any accurate assessment of the death toll from the Palestine-Israel conflict but admits too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We don't have an accurate assessment or an assessment that we know to be accurate about the number of Palestinians who have been killed. But as the secretary said last week, we know that far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed," Miller told a briefing. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 11,240, including 4,630 children, Gaza's media office said on Tuesday. The United Nations previously said the figures provided by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza have proven consistently credible in the past, and it sees no reason to challenge them. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that the number of civilians killed indicates that "something is clearly wrong" with Israel's military operations.Tensions in the region hit a boiling point on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a surprise attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, a move that prompted retaliatory strikes and a blockade of water, fuel and food supplies to more than 2 million people living in the area. Injuries and deaths have been reported on both sides.

