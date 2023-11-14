https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/watch-russias-giatsint-s-self-propelled-artillery-guns-in-combat-action-in-kupyansk-direction-1114941400.html

Watch Russia’s Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Artillery Guns in Combat Action in Kupyansk Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russia’s Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery guns in action in Kupyansk direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russia’s Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery guns in action in Kupyansk direction.After the aerial reconnaissance unit locates groups of troops and enemy equipment, their coordinates are transmitted to the artillery crew of the Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery installation. The combat vehicle then moves into position and opens fire on the identified enemy targets.The Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery units of the Western Military District carry out precision strikes against enemy positions in the Kupyansk direction around the clock, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.The artillery crews of the Giatsint-S artillery are destroying military facilities, fortifications and enemy personnel. The artillerymen's combat work is notable not only for its accuracy, but also for its speed: it takes only a few minutes from receiving the target coordinates to firing a shot, the ministry said.

