Watch Russia’s Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Artillery Guns in Combat Action in Kupyansk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russia’s Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery guns in action in Kupyansk direction.
kupyansk direction, russian defense ministry, giatsint-s self-propelled artillery
kupyansk direction, russian defense ministry, giatsint-s self-propelled artillery
The Russian Giatsint-S is a formidable self-propelled artillery system. It is known for its immense firepower and long-range capabilities. The Giatsint-S can deliver devastating blows to enemy targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage
of Russia’s Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery guns in action in Kupyansk direction.
After the aerial reconnaissance unit locates groups of troops and enemy equipment, their coordinates are transmitted to the artillery crew of the Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery installation. The combat vehicle then moves into position and opens fire on the identified enemy targets.
The Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery units of the Western Military District carry out precision strikes against enemy positions in the Kupyansk direction around the clock, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The artillery crews of the Giatsint-S artillery
are destroying military facilities, fortifications and enemy personnel. The artillerymen's combat work is notable not only for its accuracy, but also for its speed: it takes only a few minutes from receiving the target coordinates to firing a shot, the ministry said.