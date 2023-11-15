https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinas-xi-arrives-in-san-francisco-for-apec-summit-talks-with-biden---reports-1114966029.html

China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for APEC Summit, Talks With Biden - Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping has landed in San Francisco to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meet with US President Joe Biden, NBC Bay Area reported Tuesday.

Xi arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the report said. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden said he would consider his upcoming meeting with Xi, which is scheduled for Wednesday, successful if they could resume normal communications, including military-to-military communications. On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden expects to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Ukraine during the meeting with Xi. Biden will also raise the issue of alleged threats posed by Iran, including its nuclear program and its activities that threaten Middle East stability, Sullivan added. APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's summit in San Francisco is taking place from November 11-17. Since its inception in 1989, APEC has been a crucial platform for the United States to promote equitable trade, investment and sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

