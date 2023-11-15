International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/chinas-xi-arrives-in-san-francisco-for-apec-summit-talks-with-biden---reports-1114966029.html
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for APEC Summit, Talks With Biden - Reports
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for APEC Summit, Talks With Biden - Reports
Chinese President Xi Jinping has landed in San Francisco to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meet with US President Joe Biden, NBC Bay Area reported Tuesday.
2023-11-15T04:26+0000
2023-11-15T04:26+0000
world
joe biden
asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
apec
xi jinping
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114949010_0:194:3072:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_cbaedd6564717f1d6790c60954a1c554.jpg
Xi arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the report said. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden said he would consider his upcoming meeting with Xi, which is scheduled for Wednesday, successful if they could resume normal communications, including military-to-military communications. On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden expects to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Ukraine during the meeting with Xi. Biden will also raise the issue of alleged threats posed by Iran, including its nuclear program and its activities that threaten Middle East stability, Sullivan added. APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's summit in San Francisco is taking place from November 11-17. Since its inception in 1989, APEC has been a crucial platform for the United States to promote equitable trade, investment and sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/xi-biden-meeting-at-apec-wont-change-direction-of-china-us-relations--1114931394.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114949010_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_437dd799abddd34cc27e7a35cee2d072.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apec summit, chinese president xi jinping, us president joe biden
apec summit, chinese president xi jinping, us president joe biden

China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for APEC Summit, Talks With Biden - Reports

04:26 GMT 15.11.2023
© AP Photo / Eric RisbergВывеска на саммите АТЭС в Сан-Франциско
Вывеска на саммите АТЭС в Сан-Франциско - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2023
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has landed in San Francisco to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meet with US President Joe Biden, NBC Bay Area reported Tuesday.
Xi arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the report said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden said he would consider his upcoming meeting with Xi, which is scheduled for Wednesday, successful if they could resume normal communications, including military-to-military communications.
On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden expects to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and Ukraine during the meeting with Xi. Biden will also raise the issue of alleged threats posed by Iran, including its nuclear program and its activities that threaten Middle East stability, Sullivan added.
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
World
Xi-Biden Meeting at APEC Won't Change Direction of China-US Relations
APEC is a trade and economic forum of 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's summit in San Francisco is taking place from November 11-17.
Since its inception in 1989, APEC has been a crucial platform for the United States to promote equitable trade, investment and sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала