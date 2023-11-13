https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/xi-biden-meeting-at-apec-wont-change-direction-of-china-us-relations--1114931394.html

Xi-Biden Meeting at APEC Won't Change Direction of China-US Relations

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Chairman Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in San Francisco between November 11 and 17. What to expect from the meeting?

2023-11-13T18:25+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104096398_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e11bcb21e261ceb9c0ee0ca325ee85f4.jpg

The Xi-Biden meeting will come amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing over Sino-American tit-for-tat trade restrictions, forthcoming elections on the Taiwan Island, and the US military buildup in the Asia Pacific.Unlike Chairman Xi, who was awarded a third five-year term in March, Biden is bracing for the 2024 elections with his polling numbers falling as low as 38.8% per the US survey aggregator FiveThirtyEight.Still, one should not expect a lot of muscle-flexing on the part of the US incumbent president as both sides are keen to "stabilize" the relationship and to enter a "no surprises" mode, according to Demarais.Previously, Washington and Beijing introduced a series of mutual restrictions in the high-tech field. Beijing suspects that the US is seeking to curb China's rise by exerting bans on the transfer of semiconductor technology, know-how and investment in the People's Republic's tech sector. At the same time, the Chinese and American economies remain intertwined meaning that Washington's restrictions are fraught with a blowback risk.At the same time, Beijing is likely to seek Washington guarantees that "the American side will not favor any candidate ahead of the [Taiwan] island’s January 2024 presidential election," she added. Presently, the election odds of the pro-Western ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not seem clear as Taiwanese parties seeking to cool down cross-strait ties with China are trying to win the islanders' hearts and minds.It would be productive for both sides if they agree on the ban on the use of AI in autonomous weapons, such as drones; and if Biden clearly articulates that Washington recognizes "China’s right to grow" and that "de-risking" does not mean placing curbs on China's rise, according to Demarais.Still, one should not hold one's breath in anticipation of any breakthrough during the Xi-Biden talks, per the ECFR expert: Likewise, it's unlikely that China would give up its fruitful cooperation with Russia, per Demarais.

Ekaterina Blinova

