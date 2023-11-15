https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/icelands-looming-eruption-linked-to-volcanic-pulses-dating-back-hundreds-of-years-1114963228.html

Iceland's Looming Eruption Linked to Volcanic 'Pulses' Dating Back Hundreds of Years

Iceland's Looming Eruption Linked to Volcanic 'Pulses' Dating Back Hundreds of Years

In a geological spectacle, Iceland braces for an impending volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, marking the beginning of a 1,000-year cycle of volcanic activity.

2023-11-15T00:07+0000

2023-11-15T00:07+0000

2023-11-15T00:06+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

iceland

volcano

volcano eruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082415316_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_51e7f67bcaf489734ccbb404238f3d50.jpg

Iceland is on the verge of a volcanic awakening, as experts predict a prolonged era of eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula, lasting up to 500 years. The looming eruption, deemed part of a millennial volcanic pulse, has set the region on edge.A magma tunnel, stretching 9.3 miles beneath Sundhnúkur and Grindavík, has formed, raising concerns of an imminent eruption. The Icelandic Met Office reports a high risk of the magma breaking through, with the greatest upwelling currently near Sundhnúkur.Experts, including Edward W. Marshall from the University of Iceland's Nordic Volcanological Center, warn the anticipated eruption may surpass the 2021 Fagradalsfjall event in magnitude. The 2021 eruption marked the beginning of a new cycle, with geological records indicating that periods of inactivity last 600 to 1,200 years, succeeded by pulses of eruptions lasting 200 to 500 years.The Reykjanes Peninsula, situated above tectonic plates pulling apart, undergoes cycles of strain release through volcanic eruptions. "We are now in one of these pulses," David Pyle, a volcanologist and professor of Earth sciences at the University of Oxford, has explained.The outcome remains uncertain, as researchers debate whether the magma tunnel will result in an eruption. As the region holds its breath, Marshall predicts a waiting period of a few days to three weeks for a potential eruption.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/europes-tallest-volcano-mt-etna-erupts-spewing-fiery-lava-1114916199.html

iceland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

iceland, volcano, new volcanic activity, will iceland be destroyed by volcanoes, volcanic eruptions