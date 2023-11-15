International
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carrying Out 'Precise and Targeted' Operation On Al-Shifa Hospital

Hostilities in the Middle East have been continuing since early October when Hamas launched a massive rocket attack from Gaza into Israel, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in nearby communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages. The conflict has resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths in Israel and more than 11,000 deaths in Gaza.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a four-hour humanitarian pause in military operations in Gaza City to allow the civil population to leave the embattled enclave.
On Wednesday, the IDF said it was "carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area of the Al-Shifa Hospital" in Gaza. The raid on the hospital represents “a new crime against humanity, medical staff, and patients," Dr Mai Al-Kaila, the Palestinian health minister announced.
Follow Sputnik’s live updates to find out more.
06:10 GMT 15.11.2023
Patients, Injured and Medical Staff Were Evacuated From Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza Strip - Palestinian Red Crescent Society
05:59 GMT 15.11.2023
General Director of Hospitals in Gaza Strip Says Israeli Forces 'Invaded' Shifa Hospital and Attacked Patients
Mohammad Zaqout, the director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, told Beirut-based Al Mayadeen channel on Wednesday that the Israeli forces had seized the emergency room of the Shifa hospital and attacked patients.
"[Israeli military] carried out several raids on the Shifa hospital, stormed the emergency room and attacked patients," Zaqout said.
04:58 GMT 15.11.2023
One Million Children Remain in Gaza, Many Believed to Be Missing, Under Rubble - UNICEF
UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said Tuesday that one million children still remain in the Gaza Strip, and many of them are believed to be missing or buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.
"Today I visited the Gaza Strip to meet with children, their families and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza’s one million children to turn," Russell said in a statement on the website.
She added that over 4,600 children have reportedly been killed, and nearly 9,000 have reportedly been injured.
"Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes, the tragic result of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. Meanwhile, newborn babies who require specialized care have died in one of Gaza’s hospitals as power and medical supplies run out, and violence continues with indiscriminate effect," she said, adding that "the parties to the conflict are committing grave violations against children; these include killing, maiming, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access – all of which UNICEF condemns."
She also said over 100 staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since October, adding that "many people, including our staff and their families, are now living in overcrowded shelters with very little water, food or decent sanitation" and that "the risk to humanitarian actors inside Gaza cannot be overstated."
04:57 GMT 15.11.2023
IDF Carrying Out 'Precise and Targeted' Operation On Al-Shifa Hospital
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that its forces are carrying out a "precise and targeted" operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Shifa hospital — the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip — and are seeking to avoid harm to civilians.
"Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
The IDF said Israel is "at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza," adding that it has facilitated "wide-scale evacuations of the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with hospital authorities."
"The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields," the IDF said.
Israel's army also called on Hamas members in the hospital to surrender, the statement read.
