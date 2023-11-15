https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/iran-and-lebanon-have-no-desire-to-be-embroiled-in-palestine-israel-conflict---lavrov-1114972830.html

Iran, Lebanon Don’t Want to Get Embroiled in Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Lavrov

Iran, Lebanon Don't Want to Get Embroiled in Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Lavrov

Tehran and Beirut do not want to get involved in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, they will not participate in it unless there are provocations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Tehran and Beirut do not want to get involved in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, they will not participate in it unless there are provocations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. These countries will not get involved in the conflict unless there are provocations, despite the presence of Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Palestinian movements in Iran, Lavrov added. Lavrov also said that the US possibly wants the crisis in Gaza to go beyond the region.The creation of a Palestinian state is inevitable in the historical aspect, head Sergey Lavrov said.According to him, this is the position that the Russian side is trying to convey to Israel.The US seems to be ready only for a humanitarian pause in the Palestinian-Israeli escalation without additional commitments, Lavrov said.The US does not want to tie Israel's hands in practical terms, Sergey Lavrov said. "Basically, in practical terms, Washington does not want to tie Israel's hands," Lavrov said, noting that Russia's resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict was twice rejected in the UN Security Council. The minister added that the US perceives all Russian initiatives as hostile.On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off water, food, and fuel supplies. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in Israel and over 11,000 in Gaza.

